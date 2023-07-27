Tamra Judge ‘Really Likes’ Teresa Giudice

The feud between Tamra Judge and Teresa Giudice is among the stranger feuds in Real Housewives history. And while Teresa is not beyond criticism, Tamra’s attack on her seemed completely unprompted.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star has gone after the Real Housewives of New Jersey OG multiple times on social media for seemingly no reason. She’s criticized Teresa’s wedding special and called her a “jailbird.” And besides allegedly unfollowing Tamra, Teresa has yet to truly engage in this feud or indulge Tamra’s comments.

But as we’re well aware, Teresa has many other things to be focusing on at the moment. Still, it doesn’t keep Tamra from stirring the pot. That’s what she’s known for after all. So, Andy Cohen took the opportunity to help her stir on a recent Watch What Happens Live episode.

Tamra’s true feelings on Teresa

Andy and Tamra played a game called “And Tamra Makes Tres!” Andy presented Tamra with a series of Bravo besties, and Tamra had to say whether she’d like to be the third in that friendship. After being presented with six pairs of besties, Teresa and Jennifer Aydin were next on the chopping block.

When the two popped up, Tamra looked at Andy worriedly and only said, “Ooh…” The audience laughed and Andy said, “You’re in a war with Teresa.” Tamra got defensive and assured everyone, “I’m not in a war with Teresa. I actually like Teresa.”

Of course, she added the caveat, “But she said something — but we’re — I really like her and I respect her, kind of.” In the end, she didn’t say whether she’d join that friendship. But commenters all echoed a similar theme: that the “feud” between them was entirely one-sided.

Real Housewives of Orange County continues Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

