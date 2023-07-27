The Challenge Star Marie Roda Pregnant With First Child

The Challenge family is gearing up to grow bigger! Alum Marie Roda is going to be a mom.

The 34-year old reality star took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy and share the good news with her 125,000 followers. She showed off her baby bump in a two-piece suit. Marie captioned the post with, “Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.”

Looks like Marie has managed to keep it discreet for quite some time, as the photo shows her several months into her pregnancy. Well, the cat’s out of the bag!

It’s a celebration for The Challenge cast members

Marie Roda has been a staple on The Challenge and has made her mark to be one of the most popular contestants. She’s been a part of reality TV history, including The Real World: St. Thomas, as well as being a finalist on Final Reckoning. She has also competed on Battle of the Seasons (2012), Invasion of the Champions, Dirty 30, and Vendettas.

Participating on these many Challenge seasons, the reality star has definitely made some great friends among her fellow cast members and contestants, who celebrated her pregnancy in the comments section of the announcement post.

Marie’s Final Reckoning co-star Cara Maria Sorbello commented, “MARIE BREAK THE INTERNET. no one can say you can’t keep a secret! You got this mama lion!” Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, who also competed with the ladies said, “Beautiful Mama.”

Jenna Compono commented, “”Omg!!!!!!!!! Congrats!! how exciting!!!” Marie also received many congratulations from fellow cast members. They included Kailah Casillas, Kam Williams, Nany Gonzalez, Da’Vonne Rogers, and several others.

The reality star hasn’t appeared on the show since 2018. Her latest appearance was on MTV’s Ex on the Beach, where she appeared as Devin Walker’s ex. She made her way in on Episode 3, before leaving the show in Episode 12.

Marie hasn’t revealed any further details about her pregnancy. We’ll just have to wait for further updates, including the identity of the child’s father and potentially a gender reveal.

