Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney’s Something About Her To Open Mid-August

The long wait is finally over! Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney’s restaurant, Something About Her, is close to being open for customers. We can’t wait to see the line not only to grab a sandwich, but maybe a glimpse of the stars.

Last week, The US Sun reported extensive construction going on at the restaurant to rebuild the patio that, according to an insider, “didn’t meet the permit issues.” The insider further revealed that the shop will definitely “be open mid-August at the latest.”

Well, fans better get ready to see their two favorite VPR ladies in action!

Patio permits are the cause of the delay

According to the report, the shop was undergoing some construction, with torn up floors and debris. Construction workers were spotted making huge changes to the patio. An insider has all the details.

The source said that Something About Her was all ready to open earlier in the Summer. However, six weeks ago, the city let the owners know that their patio didn’t meet permit requirements. Hence the extensive changes, including taking down the signage board.

While the details might be concerning to fans, there’s nothing to worry about as the restaurant is all set and ready to rumble! The insider said, “Everything is completely done, the menu is done. The interior is done. Staff is hired.”

They assured that it was only the permits holding them up and nothing else, contrary to fan opinion that the ladies were lying and that the restaurant wasn’t close to even opening.

Customers will get a Parisian feel, with chandeliers, glass jars, fancy pillows, and more. Ariana and Katie have nothing to worry monetarily, as they already were making hefty sums of money promoting the restaurant’s merch early on.

Well, half of the restaurant’s promotion and the monetary profits should be credited to Scandoval. The ladies launched an online store for their yet-to-open business on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

They sold T-shirts, hats, and phone cases all under $50. Fans flocked to buy the merch as a sign of support for both Ariana and Katie. Considering these two women suffered the most in the season in terms of their relationships, the profits were definitely worth it!

