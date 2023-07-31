Bethenny Frankel Blasts ‘Bargain Basket’ Lenny Hochstein Engagement

For those not in the know, Lenny Hochstein just got engaged to his mistress, Katharina Mazepa, even though he’s still married to Lisa Hochstein. Lenny proposed in his sneakers in Es Vedrà, while Katharina wore very impractical heels atop the cliffs.

Almost immediately, the proposal set the internet ablaze. Lisa responded by pointing out that Lenny was a married man engaged to his side-piece. Leave it to the Real Housewives of Miami veteran to know how to properly throw some shade.

And, given the nature of the proposal, everyone else in the Housewives sphere had to comment as well. Considering Bethenny Frankel’s newfound reputation as an internet commentator, it was only a matter of time before she chimed in. And she did not hold back.

Bethenny disses Lenny with no mercy

Bethenny took to TikTok to comment on the proposal. “Seeing pictures of Lenny Hochstein getting engaged is like being on the checkout line and seeing that bargain basket bin of like ¢75 and $3 things where you might find something, but usually don’t. Like, people named Lenny Hochstein, and their engagements, aren’t sexy.”

In a vacuum, the proposal itself wasn’t bad. The cliffs and sunset over Es Vedrà are beautiful. But Lenny being attached was the issue. Bethenny went on and said the least controversial thing anyone could in this situation: “I’m Team Lisa Hochstein all day every day. When she and her hot guy get engaged, I’ll actually watch the entire post.”

Surely no one is team Lenny at this point. Bethenny is right. With his track record, anything Lenny does at this point will seem like poison. As one commenter wrote, “Howling at this analogy, so true.” No one was jumping at the chance to defend Lenny. Many piled on instead, clowning on his engagement sneakers.

Real Housewives of Miami is expected to return to Bravo in late 2023.

