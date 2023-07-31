Captain Jason Enjoyed Chef Tzarina’s Flirting on Below Deck Down Under Season 2

Everybody agrees that Captain Jason Chambers of Below Deck Down Under is a handsome man. And he’s single! So when he and Chief Stew Aesha Scott paid a remote visit to Watch What Happens Live on July 24, it was no surprise when the topic of his obvious sex appeal was brought up.

Viewers Diana and Desirée started the conversation by asking Captain Jason, “After watching the first episode back, did you have any idea that Chef Tzarina [Mace-Ralph] had the hots for you? And do you think her comments were crossing the line?” While Aesha dissolved in giggles, host Andy Cohen repeated the question.

“[Tzarina’s] comments were endless,” Captain responded. “They were every five minutes.”

“How could you not know?” Aesha added.

“It was actually quite funny,” the he admitted. “I enjoyed it. It was her sense of humor, her way to express herself … It was fine.”

Tzarina’s a pretty girl, so what man wouldn’t enjoy a little attention like that? It was all in good fun. From what I saw, her comments were restricted to her interviews with the crew and never said in his presence, which would have been a little inappropriate. She never said anything too graphic about his appearance, which would have crossed a line (as it would for any crew member to comment on another crew member’s appearance). And it’s a TV show. Her job is not just to cook, but to be entertaining.

I mean, fans of BDDU are sitting at home saying the same things about Captain Jason, who is admittedly a good-looking guy. The funny thing is that Tzarina is just saying what many of us are saying at home and online. Captain Jason is HOT.

In fact, Jason Chambers may just be the hottest captain in the whole Below Deck franchise.

