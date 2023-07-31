Cynthia Bailey ‘Disappointed’ in Tamra Judge After RHOC Napkin Toss

After watching the latest Real Housewives of Orange County episode, supermodel Cynthia Bailey shared her disappointment with Tamra Judge.

The reality star, best known for her time on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, is no stranger to conflict on reality television. Not only did she fight incessantly with her ex-husband Peter Thomas on the show, but she also had one of the nastiest falling-outs with her former bestie, NeNe Leakes. And for those who know, NeNe is one hell of a character. She will get you together with a quickness, all while being wickedly entertaining.

In addition to those big ticket feuds, Cynthia had quarrels with her co-stars Kenya Moore and Phaedra Parks, but one of her most intense was with Porsha Williams. During a boating trip, the pair became inflamed in a heated conversation that became physical. Thankfully, security was there to stop it before it went further, but that doesn’t make it okay. And Cynthia feels the same way.

Cynthia says you MUST respect boundaries

While filling in for Tamra on her podcast, Two Ts In A Pod, Cynthia and Teddi Mellencamp discussed the explosive moment between Tamra and Jenn Pedantri on the latest RHOC.

The reality star stated she “was a little disappointed” in Tamra after watching her disrespect Jenn in such a way. Being a staple on the Real Housewives, the actress believed Tamra could’ve made her point by using her vocabulary — not tableware.

“Tamra is very quick on her feet – I didn’t like that Tamra threw that napkin because I feel like when you do things like that, you open up the door for things to actually escalate. On [RHOA,] you throw a napkin at somebody’s face, you may as well thrown a chair because it’s going to escalate,” Cynthia said.

She further added the girls have “to respect people’s space.”

“You can read them for filth, you can curse them out, you can do whatever you want to do with your words, and again Tamra’s my girl; Tamra knows, like, how to land a plane and get her point across,” she added.

Regarding Jenn, Cynthia gave the newbie some advice, noting she wished she had “stood up” for herself in some manner.

The Real Housewives of Orange County continues on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

