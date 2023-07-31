Jennifer Pedranti Backs Emily Simpson After Admitting Ozempic Use

By now, you’ve all heard about the latest phenom to take over Hollywood, even the Real Housewives. Yep, we’re talking about the Type-2 diabetic drug, Ozempic.

The discourse started at the beginning of this year when Kyle Richards began sharing pictures of herself with a slimmed-down figure and a ripped body. Users immediately jumped into the reality star’s comments, accusing her of being on the Big O. However, Kyle hit back at her haters, sharing more about her sobriety journey and rigorous fitness routine.

Later, other Housewives admitted to jumping on the Ozempy Train, like Dolores Catania, who caught flack for her comments. “I wasn’t going to come to the reunion looking any bigger than anyone else, so I got on the bandwagon,” she said during a Watch What Happens Live appearance.

Then, after Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson showed off her weight loss, she initially denied the Ozempic use rumors before admitting to using it shortly after. Now, her RHOC pal and fitness guru, Jennifer Pedranti, is sharing her opinion about the latest craze.

Work it out, girl!

In a new chat with Us Weekly, Jenn only gushed over her co-star’s recent transformation, adding that Emily did what worked best for her. “Listen, she owned it,” she started. “I know people are very judgmental on it. I think women have to do what makes them feel good, and look at her now.”

When Emily told Jeff Lewis in June that she had taken the drug for weight loss, the reality star also spoke about her new fitness routine, which she says has given killer arms. Jenn agreed, adding that she sees “her in the gym,” which supplements her use of the diabetic drug.

“I mean, if I am there, she’s there, and she’s busting her ass. So, the fact that she tried it … I get it.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County continues Wednesdays at 8/7c.

