Kyle Richards Addresses Ozempic Rumors AGAIN, Shares Sobriety Update

Dear. Sweet. Lord. Can everyone collectively stop accusing Kyle Richards of stabbing herself with an Ozempic needle? I get the sneaky feeling Kyle has never enjoyed denying something so much in her life.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is going into Season 13 with a new bod and a new storyline. That storyline will apparently consist of defending her new bod. Kyle recently shared more pics to Instagram and wouldn’t you know it, she’s denying visiting the Land of Oz once again.

Oh my god, we get it

The RHOBH OG is back in defense mode after posting some hot photos on social media. Naturally, the comment section immediately lit up with contemplation on how Kyle achieved her new physique.

One fan heavily implied Kyle didn’t get super skinny through hard work and sacrifice. Kyle responded because the 837 previous times weren’t enough. “I have never tried Ozempic or any of those medicines so stop spreading lies. You don’t know me,” she wrote.

Kyle must have felt extra sassy because she added, “I’m sorry but you don’t get muscles from that so kindly [insert middle finger emoji here].” But the followers weren’t done having their part of the conversation.

A commenter said, “Stop lying and just cop to it. We women would respect it more. Everyone is on it! You struggled for years and now all of [a] sudden you can just work out and lose 50lbs?” While we shouldn’t speculate on anyone’s weight ever, there is no denying that diabetes drugs have been front and center in the weight loss world.

Kyle responded, “I didn’t lose 50 pounds you fool. I’m done explaining to people who don’t want to hear the truth.” Gee, is she sure this time? That said, it isn’t crazy for people to assume Kyle took the unnatural way out given her … cosmetic adjustments.

No booze, no worries

Eliminating alcohol from her diet was a big factor in Kyle’s new shape. A curious fan asked if she still refrained from drinking. “I don’t usually feel like I need anything BUT now and then I may have a mocktail. And this season I did have a non-alcoholic beer a few times,” Kyle replied.

So there you have it – AGAIN. Kyle is NOT taking Ozempic and at least she didn’t throw Erika Jayne under the bus this time. Let’s all make sure no one makes any allegations of diet drugs going forward, we’re bored now.

