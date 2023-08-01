Kenya Moore Wishes Kim Zolciak Well After Telling Her to ‘Go to Rehab’

Considering just how much Kim Zolciak was in the news over the past couple of months, everyone got to put in their two cents on her situation. Her divorce from Kroy Biermann was messy, and that’s putting it lightly. Then, one day, the divorce was suddenly over.

With such an abrupt end, it was no wonder that so many people thought the divorce saga was fake, including other reality TV stars. Kenya Moore only briefly shared Real Housewives of Atlanta airtime with Kim. But during that time, Kenya likely learned everything she needed to know about Kim.

On a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Kenya played a game wherein she delivered harsh truths to fellow Bravolebrities. When Kim’s name came up, Kenya said all too bluntly, “Go to rehab.” But once she was out of the studio, perhaps her feelings changed.

Kenya’s two minds on Kim

A pap from TMZ managed to catch Kenya as she was exiting the studio where she filmed her WWHL appearance. “I’m giving you my Barbie,” Kenya said after the reporter mentioned her bright pink outfit.

The pap asked Kenya if she maintained her stance on Kim and Kroy’s divorce being fake after everything that came out, including police body cam footage. Ultimately, she said, “I wish them well, you know. Divorce is hard but when people just start being super nasty like that, it’s just um, it’s hard to witness. But I wish them well.”

Recall that this couldn’t have been more than a few hours after Kenya very blatantly told Kim to “go to rehab.” Granted, one might consider that suggestion a well wish in and of itself. When pressed as to whether she thought the divorce was real, Kenya still said, “I mean, with her, you never know … Kim has lied on me many times.”

Kenya also briefly discussed Marc Daly and his attempts to get their daughter on his upcoming reality show. As for how Kenya felt about Marc trying to enter the reality sphere, she said, “I just would like him to not focus on TV and focus on his daughter.”

