NeNe Leakes Slams ‘Starless’ Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, and Claudia Jordan While Ranking Housewives

NeNe Leakes is speaking on it with Carlos King. So much so, that she ranked some of her fellow Real Housewives stars. She didn’t have much to say about Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon, other than calling them “starless.” As for Claudia Jordan? She got the same “starless” description, but NeNe did admit that Claudia gave her the “number one battle” throughout her time on Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Throwing it back to a classic shade-off

Despite claiming she “won” the shade battle in Puerta Rico, and saying Claudia has held onto a grudge for “100,000 years,” NeNe has “read many a girls, and have been on this show with many a girls; I would have to say she was my number one battle.”

“I don’t think there’s been one other girl that could probably battle the way she did. I took her through it, and I feel like she took me through it … we gave each other a run, and not many girls can give me a run … she definitely stood up.” It’s classic NeNe to back herself, while also giving another shade assassin her flowers! Carlos then confirmed that NeNe was a big part of ensuring Claudia was given a peach, despite it being for only a single season.

“Claudia was really going toe to toe with me, and I will give her that every single time,” NeNe added. “At the end of the day, you stood up honey … because the reads were coming! I was pulling them out from under my wig … that’s because she was giving me a run!”

The iconic NeNe vs. Claudia fight went down during Season 7 of RHOA. When Claudia called out “catty” comments from NeNe, the latter replied, “Oh, you have your own brain.” That led to an all-out war. Claudia accused the RHOA OG of being a “puppet master,” and referred to her jobs as being “the ones that got canceled.” NeNe told Claudia that the “checks didn’t get canceled,” and it continued to escalate.

Real Housewives of Atlanta continues – without NeNe and Claudia – Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK CLAUDIA GAVE NENE A RUN FOR HER MONEY IN SEASON 7? WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE CLAUDIA RETURN TO RHOA? HOW ABOUT NENE?