Sofia Vergara Fans Drag Teresa Giudice on Instagram After RHONJ Star Mocked Her Accent

It looks like Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice really stuck her foot in her mouth this time. On the bright side, it has absolutely nothing to do with her brother – instead, she managed to insult an entire community of people.

On a recent episode of her podcast, Tre decided to reflect on a past memory with actress, Sofia Vergara. Teresa alleged Sofia wasn’t very nice to her and proceeded to go on a tangent that offended a whole lot of folks. Apparently, if you are ride or die for Sofia, you had a meeting in the comment section of Tre’s Instagram. Let’s take a look, shall we?

The podcast that backfired

Tre has a podcast called Namaste B$tches. On one of her latest, she began talking about a previous interaction with the former Modern Family star that didn’t go well. Instead of making an initial comment about the exchange and moving on, Teresa chose to fully embrace the dark side.

She mocked Sofia’s Colombian accent and basically said she is the rudest person she’s ever met. Then she had the audacity to say Sofia should be “humble” due to her “immigrant” status.

Welp, Sofia fans are coming in hot and collectively responded to Tre’s harsh summary of her brush with Hollywood. Apparently, there was no better place to do it than under a photo of Teresa and Luis Ruelas smiling away on Insta.

One person wrote, “I’m disgusted by you mocking Sofia’s accent! An immigrant like your PARENTS who barely spoke English! Btw, Sofia is a CITIZEN. Super rich who has work hard to be where she is rn!! So no, she didn’t forget where she came from.”

Another commenter shared, “Teresa can barely speak Italian NOR English, so the nerve of her to mock someone else.” A follower added, “Do you honestly think Sofia Vargara [sic] gives two sh*ts about you or what you think? ya’ dunce.” They were unrelenting and clearly pissed.

“Talking s–t on immigrants is her new favorite thing,” a user continued. Sofia’s fans were especially upset in light of Teresa’s Italian heritage.

“UNACCEPTABLE. YOUR PARENTS HAD ACCENTS. YOU HAVE JUST MOCKED THE ANCESTORS OF 62 MILLION AMERICANS. ARE YOU PROUD? IS THIS WHAT UR BEAUTIFUL PARENTS WOUKD [sic] WANT TO SEE?,” wrote another.

There has been no response from Teresa regarding her podcast episode and she has not addressed mocking Sofia. That said, she may want to consider cleaning this up because a lot of people are angry and the optics don’t look great.

