Tom Sandoval, one of Vanderpump Rules’ most notorious peacocks, is known for his flashy fashion. However, it’s not uncommon for his unconventional looks to miss the mark. The scummy reputation he earned due to Scandoval hasn’t helped either. Where Tom’s fashion choices once seemed charmingly extra, his looks now come across as douchey to the max. These are Tom Sandoval’s cringiest fashion fails, and they deserve to be called out.

Sandoval Lives His David Lee Roth Fantasy

It’s become clear that Tom is living out his mid-life crisis through his band, Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras. There’s nothing inherently wrong with enjoying your rock star dreams come to life, but in Tom’s case, it’s only exacerbating his Peter Pan syndrome.

When on stage, Tom has sported some…well…interesting outfits. However, few stand out more than the ensemble Tom showed off last October. In this look, Tom’s black sequined pants are actually the most understated part. It’s Tom’s jacket that steals the show…and not in a good way. The red jacket featured LED lights in the shapes of stars, lightning bolts, and cacti. It’s a random assortment of symbols, and it leaves Tom’s look feeling more confusing than rock n’ roll.

Is Scandoval Heisenberg?

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Tom has made many Watch What Happens Live appearances, and he always shows up in some choice outfits. Here, Tom was sporting a rust-colored suit with a lemon yellow shirt, which is certainly…a choice. But it’s Tom’s accessory that really stands out.

Tom decided to wear black porkpie hat, which, combined with his distinctive facial hair, gave off an unmistakable Breaking Bad vibe. Though Tom may have enjoyed tapping into his inner Walter White, imitating one of TV’s most notorious villains doesn’t play well on repeat now that Scandoval has come to light. Perhaps Tom was sending the world a message, even back then.

Willy Wonka In a Bolo Tie

(Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

On yet another Watch What Happens Live appearance, Tom showed up serving Johnny Depp Willy Wonka energy. But his ostentatious white sunglasses are just the tip of this outfit iceberg.

Tom’s navy suit looks crisp, though a bit much paired with his hat and glasses. Underneath the suit coat, however, Tom made interesting decisions. As if his prairie home button up wasn’t enough, Tom topped it all off with the most fashionable of all men’s accessories—the bolo tie. Do I really need to say more than “bolo tie” to explain why this outfit is a miss?

Wannabe Jack Skellington

Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for The Painted Nail)

As fun as it is to crack wise about Tom’s recent fashion decisions, if one goes back a few years, critiquing Sandoval’s outfits is like shooting fish in a barrel. His style choices had a decidedly emo vibe, and that’s on full display in this red carpet look.

It seems Tom binge watched some Tim Burton movies before heading to his closet to put this outfit together. This (nearly) all-black outfit seems very Jack Skellington inspired, but Tom’s fluorescent yellow belt brings his gothic look to a screeching halt. To top it all off, Tom made sure to brush his hair forward, serving “mom said I couldn’t go to the My Chemical Romance concert, so my life sux” vibes.

What’s Even Going On Here?

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Not gonna lie…I’m a little at a loss here folks. This look is a LOT. While his then-girlfriend Ariana Madix looks sleek and stylish in dark blue sequins, Tom decided to go the opposite direction.

It truly looks like Tom went into his closet blindfolded and pulled out this outfit. From the shiny red plaid pants, to the tux jacket with tails, to the top hat, Tom’s look is all over the place. Tom may have been interested in fashion, but he’s completely unfocused here. Coco Chanel once advised taking off “one item” before leaving the house. With this look, Tom should have taken off every item and gone back to the drawing board.

It goes to show that there’s a big difference between having good fashion sense and throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks. Even a stopped clock is right twice a day, and Tom is bound to pull out successful looks on occasion. However, from what we’ve seen, Tom’s misses far outweigh his hits.

TELL US – WHAT ARE YOUR FAVORITE TOM SANDOVAL FASHION FAILS?