Where Does Tom Sandoval Stand With the Rest of the Vanderpump Rules Cast?

Quite obviously, Tom Sandoval is on the outs with most of her friends and Vanderpump Rules co-stars. The cheating affair that led to Scandoval has pegged Tom as one of the all-time bad boys of Bravo. Rachel “Raquel” Leviss and the TomTom owner are the disgraces of the show. Now, many of his former friends are finding it hard to film with him again.

While Tom tried his best to put one foot in front of the other by still going through with his band’s tour and showing his face at both his eateries, Bravo fans can’t seem to forgive him for hurting Ariana Madix. However, will some of his former close friends find it in their hearts to give Tom a second chance? Here is how Tom Sandoval and the Vanderpump Rules cast are getting along.

Ariana Refuses to Film With Tom

It makes sense that Ariana won’t come within ten feet of her former lover after being humiliated by his affair. While the new Love Island participant may be okay filming in a group setting, she refuses to film any one-on-one scenes, according to TMZ. Ariana is a woman of her word as she remains steadfast in ignoring Tom and his antics, no matter how much he cries or puts on an act.

Ariana is fully committing to ignoring Tom. She reportedly hasn’t spoken directly to her former boyfriend since the explosive reunion, which shot back in March. Even though the couple live in their Valley Village home, they use third parties to interact. In the wise words of Dorinda Medley, if asked how their relationship is going, you’d have to reply, “Not well, Bi*ch.”

Scheana Is Struggling

Scheana Shay, who noted she had a long friendship with Tom, is struggling with losing a friend. During the Season 10 reunion, Scheana broke down, explaining that in the beginning, when all the other girls were mean to her (Stassi Schroeder was the ringleader of the mean girls), Tom showed compassion and always included her in group photos. But during a recent Amazon Live, Scheana revealed she had an “uncomfortable” moment of healing with Tom while in Lake Tahoe.

In the live session, Scheana spilled that she got “paired with Sandoval to do this spiritual meditation healing sort of thing. It was very uncomfortable.” The mother of one went on to say she and Tom were not “expecting to be paired together. Wednesday filming was beyond the most emotionally draining day I have ever had in 11 seasons of Vanderpump Rules. My eyelashes hurt from how much I cried that day, my contacts were dry, I was congested, I felt weak in every way possible.”

The entire cast has embraced the fact that other than Ariana, Scheana has been struggling the most with Scandoval, especially since the Good as Gold singer went to bat for Rachel multiple times. It doesn’t look like Scheana is looking to make amends. She ended her session by saying, “I don’t like what he did to Ariana obviously. Him and I have had a really long friendship so everyone always [says], ‘Oh Scheana the flip-flopper, Scheana needs to have loyalty,’ and losing a friendship of that long has obviously been a struggle.”

Where Does James Kennedy Stand With Tom?

There was never a doubt that James Kennedy looked up to Tom as a mentor and, dare we say, a Hollywood hero. The lead singer often advised James during emotional moments in his young life. Hell, Tom even went as far as to help plan and pay for James’ engagement to Rachel, aptly dubbed, Rachella. However, during the Season 10 reunion, it was clear to see that James was hurting as he lashed out, calling Tom a “poo-poo head” and “worm with a mustache.”

However, a recent TikTok showed James and Tom filming together and having a laugh while on a cast night out. Does this mean that all is forgiven between the two? The group flew to Lake Tahoe for spiritual healing only a week before the SUR catch-up. It is possible that the mediation could have worked. However, it is also possible that Tom may have come to James with his tail between his legs after realizing the English DJ would also have a big storyline and camera time.

