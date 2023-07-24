All the Pre-Scandoval Warning Signs That Tom Sandoval Was a Snake

Tom Sandoval of Vanderpump Rules was never a stand-up guy, and there were several pre-Scandoval warning signs. More often than not, he just looked like the good guy next to Jax Taylor, who constantly cheated, and Tom Schwartz, who enjoyed throwing drinks in Katie Maloney‘s face.

But thanks to Scandoval, which rocked the Bravosphere, Tom’s mask of kindness has been removed, revealing his true side. What the ancient Romans would have called Janus, Bravo fans are calling two-faced, as Tom was evidently great at concealing his inner thoughts.

Since news broke that Tom had been having an affair with Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss, fans can’t help but think about Tom’s sketchy past. There were many times he showed he was, in fact, a snake in the grass. Sadly, there are more instances of Tom trying to hide his evil side that went unnoticed during the earlier seasons.

Tom Has Always Been Selfish

In retrospect, there hasn’t been a time that Tom hasn’t come across as selfish. However, a few instances really stand out. During Season 4, Ariana Madix tried to be positive for her upcoming birthday but found it hard after losing her father. It was clear that Ariana was still grieving, and her unicorn bash wasn’t doing the greatest job of distracting her. During a genuinely cringey scene, Ariana told Tom how she needed to lean on him, but the bartender slyly changed the subject to be about him.

In a shocking confession, Tom shared that while he wasn’t going anywhere, he would still attend the boys-only fishing trip, even though Ariana asked him to stay home with her. Tom stated, “I’m not going anywhere. I’m always going to be here for you. But apparently, he told me we’re going to a construction yard, and we’re taking bulldozers and, like, crushing shit with bulldozers.” What a jerk!

Tom Outs Ariana

Tom always tried to sound cool in front of the other guys, and many of his stories came at the expense of his long-time girlfriend. During Vanderpump Rules Season 7, Ariana was furious to learn that Tom had shared her hookup with Lala Kent over cigars with the rest of the men on the cast. The TomTom owner elaborated, saying, “I don’t know if I ever told you this. Ariana and Lala had been out all day drinking, and they’re wasted. They’re in my car, and Lala goes, ‘Sorry, Sando, I’m just in love with your girl right now. Ariana, will you come in the back seat? I just want to eat your pu**y.”

During the episode, Ariana found out and was naturally upset with her crappy boyfriend for making such a bad judgment call. Ariana confronted him for outing her on camera and to their shared circle of friends. However, Tom replied, “It’s not that big of a deal.” But it was a big deal. It was one of the first public instances that proved Tom was capable of betraying Ariana’s trust.

Tom Weaponized His Ex-Girlfriend’s Mental Health

After Scandoval broke, Tom was caught on camera trying to blame his lack of courage for breaking up with Ariana on the fact that he was worried about her mental health. Tom claimed in the Season 10 finale that he tried multiple times to end things with Ariana, but she had “threatened to kill herself.” However, this was not the first time Tom decided to use his lover’s anguish against them.

In earlier seasons, Tom frequently disparaged Kristen Doute and played into the “Crazy Kristen” nickname the group had dubbed the model. During their relationship, Tom was caught lying and gaslighting Kristen when it came to the topic of his fidelity. Tom also spoke down to Kristen and often tried to insert himself into Kristen’s life, even after they broke up. Who could forget the Season 6 fight in the SUR alley after Kristen confronted Tom for telling her current boyfriend, James Kennedy, that she had slept with multiple partners? Get a life, Sandoval!

Tom Loves Attention

Tom has shown who he is multiple times and, in all reality, is probably loving everything surrounding Scandoval right now. His name has been on the tip of Bravo fans’ tongues for months, and the next season will undoubtedly show the fallout, giving him even more screen time. Tom should stay single for the foreseeable future, as most women are now on to his game.

