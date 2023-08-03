Erika Jayne Had ‘Easier Time’ on RHOBH Season 13, but ‘Others Did Not’

Finally, Erika Jayne might be out of the hot seat when Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills rolls around.

For the last two seasons, we’ve watched Erika battle countless lawsuits, endure awkward confrontations with her castmates, and devise some of the most unbelievable excuses ever uttered on television. Tom Girardi’s misdeeds cost her everything. But, with her Las Vegas residency on the horizon and a few legal wins under her belt, the Pretty Mess recently revealed to New York Live that the upcoming season of RHOBH wasn’t nearly as challenging as the last. Be warned, however, just because it was easier for Erika doesn’t mean it was smooth sailing for everyone.

Erika’s peak into Season 13

We’re all well overdue for a season of RHOBH that isn’t mentally and emotionally draining to watch every week. We might finally get some relief next season as Erika puts the Tom saga behind her. Plus, the departure of Lisa Rinna and the addition of a new Housewife is bound to change the group dynamic for the better.

Speaking on the upcoming season, Erika shared that she’s in a much better place than last year. Erika said that we can expect to see her preparations for her forthcoming Las Vegas residency. But she probably won’t get into screeching matches over her ex-husband’s law practices. She teased, “I had an easier time, but others did not.”

Although Erika says she lucked out with an easier season, Kyle Richards might again be in store for a rollercoaster. Last year, it was her relationship with sister Kathy Hilton in the spotlight. This year, Erika hinted that we’ll see her marital troubles play out on the show. When will Kyle catch a break?

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo in November 2023.

