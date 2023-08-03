EXCLUSIVE: Miss/Match Season 2 Trailer Brings Reality Stars and OnlyFans Creators Together

Miss/Match is a dating show unlike any other. Host Antje Utgaard returns to see if she can make sparks fly between two very different OnlyFans creators. Some of which you may have seen in your favorite reality shows, such as Love Is Blind, Too Hot To Handle, and Temptation Island. Check out the first trailer for Miss/Match Season 2 below.

Miss/Match Season 2 trailer brings the heat

Whether they’re looking for love, or just a simple hookup, these OnlyFans creators aren’t shy of letting it all hang out in front of the camera. In a stunning villa environment, each person will be blindfolded upon their initial meeting. When the blindfolds come off, will they be able to form a connection? Opposites do attract, after all! Then again, these stars may be too different to ever see eye-to-eye.

There are admissions of cheating, a creator still living with his parents (what’s the big deal?), and one guy is even an ex-hookup of one of the participant’s friends. It’s a small world, but as host Antje says, “choosing friendship is NOT an option” this season. What exactly does that mean? We’ll have to wait to find out.

After just a few hours together, the creators will be asked whether their connection was a “miss,” or a “match.” See how the show gets its name?

Get ready for some seriously awkward moments if there are conflicting answers. But who knows? Maybe at the end of it all, there will be sparks flying and a blossoming romance or two to enjoy.

Miss/Match Season 2 premieres on August 11, available to stream on OFTV. And don’t worry, it’s safe-for-work!

