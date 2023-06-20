Denise Richards Reportedly Earns $2 Million a Month From OnlyFans

Denise Richards is bringing in the big bucks. In addition to her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills return, details reveal the actress also makes a pretty coin from her OnlyFans account.

The subscription-based content-sharing site has gained tremendous popularity over the last several years. Content creators saw their online subscribers skyrocket, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, several celebrities have joined the wave too. Brandi Glanville, Sonja Morgan, and Larsa Pippen are some of the latest Bravolebs to join the likes of Cardi B, Chris Brown, and Jordyn Woods on the social media site.

Although we don’t know how much cash Cardi B and Chris Breezy are raking in from their OnlyFans accounts, we know it’s been successful for others. Larsa revealed on the Real Housewives of Miami that she banks $10K a day from selling pictures of her feet. And since Denise decided to jump in on the action close to a year ago, new info reveals she’s also made a nice wage.

OnlyFans is making Denise very rich, b*tch!

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Episode 16122 — Pictured: Denise Richards — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)

According to a source close to Denise, they’ve revealed the RHOBH star’s OnlyFans is doing just fine. People has the details.

OnlyFans users can post a wide variety of content on their accounts. Most users post explicit content; however, it’s not required. Despite Richards’ less than “risqué” pay-per-view profile, the source claimed she has “100,000 followers and makes $2 million a month doing it.”

Talk about cashing a hefty check! With that kind of monthly income, it would make sense why she didn’t return to Beverly Hills as a full-time Housewife.

Denise isn’t keeping her OnlyFans spotlight to herself, though. Her daughter, Sammi Sheen, joined the site on her 18th birthday. The insider shared that she has “4,000 followers” and pockets “$80,000 a month” by doing “almost nothing.”

TELL US – DO YOU BELIEVE DENISE BRINGS IN $2 MILLION A MONTH? WOULD YOU SUBSCRIBE TO HER ACCOUNT?