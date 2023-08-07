Cynthia Bailey Tells NeNe Leakes to ‘Build Another House’ and ‘Get Back on TV’

It’s been almost two weeks since Carlos King posted part one of his interview with NeNe Leakes, but the shockwaves still run down the reality TV world. Some of NeNe’s more particularly gruesome pieces of criticism were directed at Cynthia Bailey.

NeNe took more than a few shots at Cynthia. Among those was the accusation that Cynthia conspired with her fellow Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars to get NeNe fired. Moreover, she claimed Cynthia never would’ve been hired in the first place if not for her husband.

Biting stuff. But it should be noted (and commended) that Cynthia has only responded with calmness and kindness. While she clarified she’s not still friends with NeNe, she felt they were in a fine place. But there’s only so much one woman can take. Cynthia went on Kandi Burruss’ YouTube podcast, Speak on It, to discuss.

Cynthia’s advice for NeNe after RHOA

Cynthia shared her thoughts on where NeNe’s at right now, and where she could be instead. “If she did in fact build the Housewives of Atlanta, then hey, hell, she can build another house on another network, right? If you can build one house, you can build two.” In this economy? She continued, “Get back on TV, go ahead and build that second house!”

She capped off her thoughts with more encouragement. “Because that’s what you do. You’re that girl, you’re super talented. So, hey, if you can’t come back to Housewives, build another house … Come on, get back on TV!” This response begs the question: How many times can NeNe take shots at Cynthia and just get kindness in return?

And commenters showed their support for Cynthia in the face of NeNe’s words. As one user wrote, “The way Cynthia easily laughed and brushed off the allegations unbothered, and yet is able to rise above it and still gave Nene the credit where it’s due, is so commendable.” Well said. And Cynthia has a point. NeNe has star power, so what’s she doing with it?

Real Housewives of Atlanta continues Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

