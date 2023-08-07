Teddi Mellencamp Didn’t Find Vicki Gunvalson’s Shade on WWHL ‘Funny’

I never thought I would see the day when two people fought over Tamra Judge, but here we are. We all know Real Housewives of Orange County stars will fight about Tammy Sue, but right now her besties are in a full tizzy.

Teddi Mellencamp has a podcast with Tamra and Vicki Gunvalson has never appreciated this pairing. If you didn’t know, Vicki may or may not have an almost clinical problem with envy. Vicki banned Teddi from a Tres Amigas show because competition for attention isn’t in her wheelhouse. Now Teddi claps back at Vicki’s diss and of course, she did it on the podcast she shares with Vicki’s BFF.

That one time we all related to Vicki

Poor Teddi was hurting after Vicki told the world how she feels on Watch What Happens Live. Andy Cohen obviously asked Vicki if she indeed banned John Mellencamp’s daughter from a Tres Amigas show. It turns out, she did. It’s just Vicki being Vicki, but Teddi had some thoughts.

After Vicki said she “can’t stand” Teddi on national television, Teddi didn’t take it very well. She attempted to clap back on an episode of Two T’s In A Pod. “If you wanna come back with funny shade, do it. Like, say something funny,” Teddi quipped. Woah, calm down there everybody – it’s getting nasty.

That said, most people can plainly see this is Vicki being jealous. Remember how she acted when Tamra and Gretchen Rossi were friends? And perhaps Teddi’s anger should be aimed at Tamra for not standing up for her “best friend” instead of at Vicki who basically hates everyone.

Despite Vicki’s intense loathing of Teddi, she’s not spent any real time with her. According to Teddi, they’ve only met “two times,” which for most people is already two times too many for either one of them. But if you don’t think Andy is sitting there casting the next RHUGT with Vicki, Tamra, and Teddi, you aren’t a true Bravo fan.

It doesn’t look like Vicki and Teddi will kiss and make up any time soon and the Battle of Tammy Sue continues.

