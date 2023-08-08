Larsa Pippen Admits Dating Marcus Jordan Made Things ‘Awkward’ With Michael Jordan

Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen didn’t have her happily ever after with first husband, NBA star Scottie Pippen. She’s trying for a second chance at love with the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan. And for whatever reason, it’s just now occurring to Larsa it could be an awkward situation.

Larsa and Marcus Jordan have been together for a minute now. If you ask them, they are hopelessly devoted to each other as well as hopelessly devoted to justifying their relationship. Now Larsa admits dating Marcus might have made things weird between Scottie and MJ. She spoke about it on an episode of the Whine Down podcast.

The Pippen/Jordan effect

Marcus and Larsa have been dating officially for almost a year. It seems like her life now consists of making sure everyone knows how awesome and special her life with MJ’s son is. And she absolutely, positively didn’t hook up with him to make Scottie mad, despite what you might think.

“That’s not what it is at all,” she said. “Not at all. I don’t ask him [Scottie] about his personal stuff. He doesn’t ask me about my personal stuff. We talk about our kids and that’s it,” Larsa added.

But according to the possible future Mrs. Jordan, she and Marcus never discuss her ex and his dad. “I’m not crazy. [The relationship is] probably awkward for them [Michael and Scottie].” She also understands why it could be uncomfortable.

“We [Larsa and Marcus] have our own relationship. We have our own day-to-day life. It doesn’t really involve anyone else other than us and my kids,” Larsa explained. Additionally, the “day-to-day life” doesn’t revolve around Marcus’ dad, who recently admitted publicly he’s not particularly supportive of his son’s choices.

Michael made headlines when he responded to a reporter asking if he supported Larsa dating his son and he pretty much shouted, “NO!” At the time, Marcus dismissed MJ’s choice of words and implied he was under the influence of tequila. That said, Marcus’ mom hasn’t gotten drunky and dissed their relationship (yet), and Larsa has been able to spend some quality time with her.

It will be interesting to see how Marcus and Larsa move forward considering their differences and difficulties.

TELL US – ARE MARCUS AND LARSA HEADED FOR A BREAK-UP? DO YOU THINK MARRIAGE IS IN THEIR FUTURE?