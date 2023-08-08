Tamra Judge Slams ‘Little Victim’ Jennifer Pedranti After RHOC Drama

Things between Tamra Judge and Jennifer Pedranti are heating up. It’s sad to think the two were friends before they both went onto Real Housewives of Orange County. But now? It seems unlikely that friendship is salvageable.

Most fans expected this from Tamra, but Jenn didn’t seem to have any idea this would happen. Tamra began taking shots at Jenn from the moment the cameras started rolling. In particular, Tamra criticized Jenn’s relationship with her boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian.

Jennifer grew suspicious about if Tamra even believed what she was saying. If she did, why had she said nothing before the cameras started rolling? Things got to be a bit too much for the RHOC newbie, and she decided she couldn’t keep speaking to Tamra. Now, Tamra’s attempting to get back on offense.

Tamra unfollowed Jennifer after WWHL

On her podcast with Teddi Mellencamp, the two were discussing some recent social media unfollowings amongst Bravolebrities when Tamra decided to come in with, “I unfollowed Jenn.” After Teddi expressed her shock, Tamra continued, “After her Watch What Happens [Live] thing, I unfollowed her … not because I’m really mad at her … because she’s playing a little victim on her Instagram.”

She described Jenn’s behavior on Instagram as such: “So when people talk sh*t about me, she instantly goes in there and does like, this poor victim kind of answer … I just didn’t want to see it.” But call it irony or hypocrisy — in saying this, Tamra is rather playing the victim herself.

Teddi meanwhile decided to stick up for Jenn a bit. “Here’s the thing,” she said. “I wanna believe in the underdog. Like, she’s gonna create a voice for herself and be able to speak up.”

Tamra responded, “I have talked to her for years about having a voice for herself. And that’s why it’s like frustrating for me because people don’t know our back history … They think I brought this girl on to like, expose her.” Tamra also tried to explain that she didn’t put everything out there regarding Jenn, but just “added to it.” How defensible.

Real Housewives of Orange County continues Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK JENN PLAYS THE VICTIM? DOES TAMRA HAVE A LEG TO STAND ON IN THIS DRAMA?