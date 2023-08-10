Erika Jayne Dragged Back Into Tom Girardi Case Over $9 Million Payment

Just when Erika Jayne thought it would be safe to go back in the water, it turns out she will probably need that bigger boat. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been under fire and overwhelmed by legal issues thanks to estranged husband, Tom Girardi.

Big Tommy used to be a big-time lawyer and now he’s just in big trouble. Turns out he didn’t help out the underdog after all, but he certainly helped himself to other people’s money. As Tom convalesces and prepares a strategy, EJ is trying to make amends. According to burn victim Joseph Ruigomez, it’s not going so well, and wants Erika back in court. Radar has the details.

She’s still in it to win it

Recently, wire fraud charges were brought against Tom and his former associates. He was charged with stealing $18 million from clients between 2010 and 2020. Erika became involved in the case after being sued for $25 million by the trustee overseeing the bankruptcy. She was required by the lawsuit to repay the money the business used to cover her company, EJ Global.

Erika recently requested that the trustee’s planned payments to creditors not be authorized. She alleged that the trustee was trying to “make reckless agreements” with “purported” creditors and acting too rapidly.

And now she’s also a detective. Erika said she discovered alleged fraud in the bankruptcy. She stated the Department of Justice will be contacted and that her attorneys have opened an investigation into the situation.

Until the inquiry is resolved, she requested planned payments be suspended. This is where the Ruigomez family comes in. In 2010, Joseph was a victim of the PG&E gas pipeline explosion. He was burned over 90% of his body and his girlfriend perished in the accident. It was agreed he would receive $11.5 million from PG&E but Joseph advised Girardi Keese didn’t pay him the full amount.

Erika believes the burn victim received enough money

While Erika’s team stated they have “great sympathy” for Joseph, apparently he’s already been paid “over” $11 million. “The Ruigomez creditors, while wholly deserving, already have received tens of millions of dollars in cash and other value from GK.”

Additionally, “The Trustee should not be intimidated by threats of continuing interest on the claims of the Ruigomez creditors, if further investigation would show that additional payments to them would amount to a windfall exceeding their actual loss. Many other legitimate creditor victims have not received a penny,” she said.

New court docs show Joseph wants to see the evidence of fraud Erika is claiming. He also advised, “Erika’s counsel made similar fraud allegations as Erika makes in her Opposition, All of the fraud allegations in the past and in the Opposition were and are simply conclusory statements by Erika’s counsel, which is not evidence before the Court.”

He added, “And if there were fraud upon the Court, why has Erika not filed evidence of such fraud with the Court particularly since this case has been pending for over 2 years and 7 months.”

Joseph further said EJ believes he isn’t entitled to the almost $10 million payment that was supposed to come from the trustee. “Again, Erika has provided no evidence,” he explained.

Both parties are currently waiting for a judge to rule.

