Bethenny Frankel Pitched Reality Show to Bravo Months Before Trashing It

Is Bethenny Frankel on the warpath with Bravo because she believes in the cause or is she sore they passed on her pitch? Two things can be true at once but it is interesting.

The Real Housewives of New York alum is the Headmistress of Hate when it comes to taking down the network that made her. She’s now the face of unionizing reality television and regardless of how she got here, it’s working in her favor. But it’s been conveniently revealed Bravo recently didn’t pick up a show she threw their way. Now her motives are being questioned.

Was Bravo bad when she pitched the show?

According to Page Six, only six months ago Bethenny was trying to tempt a new program to the channel that allegedly partakes in “grotesque and depraved mistreatment of reality stars and crewmembers.” Unfortunately for Bravo, it didn’t work out and now they’re dealing with the wrath of Bethenny.

The show was based on following wealthy families and their children in the Connecticut area. She had some kind of situation with the production company and perhaps that set her off.

That said, unionizing unscripted television is a necessary evil in a world where binge-watching is a thing. Most of the participants do have dodgy contracts and aren’t paid for residuals and they are put in some incredibly unsavory predicaments. But is the movement important to Bethenny or is this a revenge thing?

Once she was inspired by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, she was on a mission to teach Bravo a lesson. She’s lawyered up with very high-powered attorneys and Beth has received a ton of support from reality television vets. However, if she really felt like Bravo was the devil, would she have pitched a show to them a mere six months before?

Bethenny’s rep did not respond to a request for comment from Page Six.

