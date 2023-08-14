Big Brother Houseguest Keeps Accidentally Breaking Microphones

We’re still at the beginning of Big Brother Season 25; however, I think we’ve found America’s Favorite Houseguest.

Felicia Cannon, the season’s oldest (and most lovable) houseguest, has seemingly had a tough time getting adjusted to life in the BB house. Not only are the cast members under 24/7 surveillance, but they must also wear those annoying mic packs every second of every day.

Thanks to CBS’ live feeds options, viewers have had a blast laughing alongside Felicia as she’s accidentally destroyed not one, not two, but THREE microphone packs during her stay in Los Angeles.

The first time, she took a tumble in the hot tub, but before the mic got destroyed, it captured the contestant’s hilarious scream and the sound of bubbles before being submerged underwater. The second incident occurred in the bathroom — thankfully, viewers don’t have access to this area of the house; however, Felicia’s microphone made a splash … in the toilet. But that isn’t all; viewers suggest there may have been another mishap that wasn’t captured on the live feeds.

Felicia is HILARIOUS TV

The reason these incidents are so hilarious is because Felicia is so pure. She’s unproblematic and just the sweetest there can be. Plus, she’s there to play the game.

Now that she’s figured out how to keep her microphones free of water damage, the new reality star has another problem. And this time, it’s with production.

Viewers have witnessed Felicia, on several occasions, rip into the producers about the house’s lack of quality food and groceries. In a hilarious new clip posted on Twitter, Felicia can be seen giving the production crew a long list of essential items.

“Blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, blackberries… I mean, the fresh fruit,” she said, “all of that sh-t works.”

In addition to her fruit order, there’s one other necessity Miss Felicia needs to thrive.

“Some seasonings,” she said. “Some seasoning salt … we need sesame oil … we need garlic and onion powder,” she continued.

At another moment, Felicia appeared at her wits’-end with the lack of quality tea bags. “Don’t buy no more Kroger tea bags,” she exclaimed. “Let’s go get some Teavana. Can I get some Teavana teabags?”

Big Brother airs Sundays and Wednesdays at 8/7c and Thursdays at 9/8c.

