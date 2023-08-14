Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake Episode 7 Recap: Lu and Sonjarita’s Secret Weapon – Paula Abdul

Unfortunately, we only have one more episode of Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake during its debut season. As I keep saying, Bravo better recognize the gold it discovered with this spinoff and give us 100 more seasons set in small towns across America. Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan are the weird and wacky duo that are meant to be on TV at all times.

The latest episode featured more of Sonja and Luann simultaneously terrorizing and improving the town of Benton, Illinois. They helped to make the annual Christmas in July celebration bigger than ever and even brought a special guest to town. Here are the three main takeaways from the latest episode, “X-Mas in July.”

Motel Benton receives the Countess’s touch

(Photo by: Nick Fochtman/E! Entertainment)

Luann and Sonja’s efforts into improving their temporary abode, Motel Benton, were finalized in the latest episode. The new suites resemble the personalities of each lady. Luann’s is prim, proper, and excessive, while Sonja’s is still a bit rough around the edges. Still, the accommodations were greatly improved with some new carpet, a fresh coat of paint, and a little love.

“This is the fastest renovation I’ve ever seen in my life,” Sonja remarked. While she wasn’t wrong, Sonja has also been seemingly renovating her townhouse while also trying to sell it since before she was on TV. Anything else would be fast in her eyes.

The motel also has a permanent outdoor area to host Crappie Hour, now complete with a hot tub. While it was a little ridiculous, the motel owners were elated with the facelift. They even claimed that they were able to up the price per night from $60-70 to $90-125. Now that, my friends, is the Countess’s illusions of grandeur at work. Hey, at least it was all for a good cause of helping a small business.

Christmas in July brings Fifth Ave. to Illinois

(Photo by: Nick Fochtman/E! Entertainment)

The ladies were in charge of making Benton’s Christmas in July celebration the biggest one yet. They shopped for over-the-top Christmas decor to try to make the town square looks like Rockefeller Center. They had a suds machine to give the illusion of snow on a 90-degree day and plenty of cocktails.

Luann and Sonja, of course, had to wear skimpy Santa outfits to make their grand entrance to the party on a horse-drawn carriage like a two-person parade. “We’re like the homecoming queens,” Luann remarked. The funny part is that despite the public display of ridiculousness, the folks at the event couldn’t stop talking about Sonja flashing her thong under her tiny outfit. It’s more than on-brand for Sonjarita.

Luann and Sonja were also in charge of thanking people for attending the event, which was another moment of chaos. Luann began talking about Fifth Avenue and Rockefeller Center at Christmastime before Sonja snatched the microphone out of Lu’s hand and properly introduced themselves. Apparently, some of the townspeople were confused and thought that Sonja was Luann and vice versa. “News alert: Luann thinks everyone knows who we are because her head is so big,” Sonja said. Lu is one to stay pretty consistent alongside Sonja with a Sexy J.

Paula Abdul is Luann and Sonja’s business strategy

(Photo by: Nick Fochtman/E! Entertainment)

The last task the ladies had to complete was the Benton Follies performance. Even though it was only a few days before the performance, Lu and Sonja were still disagreeing about their finale song and dance. “The problem really is that Sonja wants to include everyone’s name in the song,” Luann complained. Truly, I would have paid too much money for a ticket to this trainwreck variety show.

Apparently, I might be the only one. The day before the performance, the group had only sold 60 out of 500 tickets to the Benton Follies. Lu and Sonja pulled out the big guns by, somehow, getting their “good friend” Paula Abdul to fly to Benton and help promote the event. Paula not only took photos to help boost ticket sales, she also helped a group of young dancers rehearse and gave her expert opinion. She even got Craig, Benton’s grouchy public works officer, to dance on stage, which was a sight to behold. Bring on the Follies.

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake airs its season finale on Sunday, August 20, at 10/9c on Bravo.

TELL US – WERE YOU SHOCKED TO SEE PAULA ABDUL SHOW UP TO BENTON? WHAT DO YOU THINK WILL HAPPEN DURING THE LUANN AND SONJA: WELCOME TO CRAPPIE LAKE FINALE?