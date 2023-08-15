How Old Is Culver Bradbury From Below Deck Down Under?

Below Deck Down Under viewers like to know everything there is to know about the crew on board. After seeing recent harrowing scenes involving two disgraced crew members, it’s easy to see why. Now the question on everyone’s lips, is just how old Culver Bradbury is. So, how old is Culver from Below Deck? Here’s what we know.

What is Culver from Below Deck Down Under’s age?

Culver Bradbury is 32-years-old. He was born on July 31, 1991, in Huntington, Maryland, in the United States.

Despite growing up in Maryland, Culver now lives in Jacksonville, Florida. He’s extremely close with his family, and especially his mother. He recently brought her to a taping of Watch What Happens Live, where she showed off her pearly whites. It’s clear to see where he got his shining teeth from! Those momma genes are strong.

Culver’s age makes him the second-oldest deck team member on Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under. His new Head of Department, João Franco, is just one year older than him. We’ve seen some friction between the pair in the second season, as Culver feels João isn’t the best at leading and inspiring a team.

While many expected Culver to be given the position of bosun once the former one was fired, it wasn’t meant to be. Culver may be a great Chief Entertainment Officer, but it was clear that Captain Jason Chambers didn’t think he was ready yet to take over when it came to managing an entire team. One day, that call may come. For now though, he can focus on being his usual goofy self.

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 continues Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. At the time of writing, there has been no confirmation as to how many episodes will air.

