Heather Dubrow Felt ‘Blindsided’ on Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17

Real Housewives of Orange County finally feels like it’s back to an entertaining place. Tamra Judge came back and brought the chaos with her (and I’m actually not totally just talking about Vicki Gunvalson). There’s prime drama at every corner, and that includes one inside Heather Dubrow’s multi-million dollar mansion.

Heather hasn’t been having the best RHOC season. Fancy Pants is on a crusade to defend herself as a friend, but not everyone’s ready to be clinking Champs glasses with her. Heather has been feuding with nearly everyone on the cast, from Tammy Sue to Taylor Armstrong. And apparently, there’s more to come.

Heather Dubrow teases more drama

(Photo by: Casey Durkin/Bravo via Getty Images)

Heather gave her opinion on RHOC Season 17 and teased more tension involving herself in an interview with Jezebel. Heather acknowledged having issues with nearly all of her co-stars and complained about being on an “apology tour” yet again. “I was sort of blindsided by it,” she said. “The season ended in a place where I’ve never ended the show before.” Heather might’ve felt blindsided by it, but she shouldn’t shrug it off as if her friends are mad at her for no reason. Let’s take some accountability, Fancy Pants, you can do it.

Fancy Pants was also asked about her friendship with Tamra. She hinted that things ended badly, but they have spoken since via text. “The only thing that would render a friendship hopeless to me is if someone did something to hurt one of my children,” Heather said before ominously looking into the camera. And now we said it — Fancy Pants’ wrath has yet to be unleashed. All bets are off if the opponent is Tamra or another RHOC star. One thing is for sure — Season 17 isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK HEATHER DUBROW SHOULD FEEL BLINDSIDED BY HER FEUDS DURING RHOC SEASON 17? ARE YOU SIDING WITH HEATHER OR HER CO-STARS IN THEIR FIGHTS?