Alexis Bellino Pays Tribute to Late Mother Following Recent Passing

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Alexis Bellino is mourning the passing of her beloved mother, Penelope. Alexis starred on the hit reality TV show for Season 5 through Season 8 and showcased her idyllic family life.

In 2021, Alexis informed the world that her mother was battling an “undiagnosed illness” that was slowly robbing her of her life. Sadly, Penelope recently lost the battle. The former RHOC star then took to social media to announce her mother’s passing and commemorate her life.

Alexis shares a touching Instagram post

“Momma, you are finally free. You can walk again, cook, dance, hold a glass, talk, hug, laugh … you are out of that horrible body that kept you prisoner for the past three years. You put up the strongest fight I’ve ever seen,” Alexis wrote.

“My promise to you is that I will make sure the UCLA brain donor program finds out what robbed you of your beautiful life at such a young age, and we will help others so that your torture was not in vain.”

The tribute included almost a dozen pictures of Penelope with Alexis and her grandchildren. Clearly, the mother-daughter duo had a very strong bond.

Alexis continued the Instagram post, “You light up every room, even when you could no longer speak the nursing staff said you were their favorite, and that’s because your energy is infectious. The hole in my heart feels unbearable and like it will never repair. I’m numb and in disbelief that you’re really gone. I don’t know how I will ever be myself again, and I hope the tears stop. But the last nine days of watching you struggle was almost just as excruciating.”

And finally, a promise that this isn’t the end. “You are forever my favorite person and my best friend. In your words, ‘death is simply another form of living,’ I’ll see you again, and you better show me signs from the other side. I love you to the moon and back, momma.”

Former Bravo co-stars, friends, and followers shared words of support to the mother of three. Fortunately, Alexis has a strong support system for this grueling time.

