Rumor: John Fuda and Paulie Connell Feud Filming RHONJ Season 14

It’s that time of the year again — more Real Housewives of New Jersey rumors! And this time, the men are going at it. But then again, we’re not too surprised, as most of them wish they were Housewives anyway.

Thankfully, we haven’t had to deal with too much of the Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga drama this summer. The cast took a break from filming following the explosive Season 13 reunion. And that means Teresa has been living her best life while Melissa and Joe Gorga seethe in anger that the show’s star is paying them no attention.

Although most of us hoped the following season would’ve been their last, I guess the powers that be at Bravo can’t let Tre know she has THAT much control over the cast, even though it’s pretty apparent. Anyway, the cameras are back up and running, and their first event took place the other day.

We know what you’re thinking, and no, it wasn’t fraudulent Joe Gorga that stormed out or calculated Melissa that threw a plate of cheese. However, Paulie Connell and (the just as dehydrated) John Fuda almost came to blows.

Trouble in Jersey City

According to a tip received by AllAboutTRH, something occurred at Jennifer Fessler’s birthday party. The entire cast was in attendance and all smiles… until they weren’t.

“I was at Fessler’s party. It was so much fun, and everyone got along for the most part until something went down with Paulie and John,” the source shared. “Paulie ended up leaving and seemed irritated.”

We’d also be quite irritated if we had to deal with John and Rachel Fuda for longer than a few minutes. So honestly — kudos to Dolores Catania, her man, and the rest of the Jersey cast.

On the other hand, another party-goer shared that Melissa was there and, as normal, brought absolutely nothing. Go, girl! Boring TV is your legacy.

“Melissa was irrelevant at the party. No one even cared that she was there. Teresa paid no attention to her,” they said.

From the sound of it, we’re already off to a juicy start, and we can’t wait for Season 14.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THIS RUMOR? ARE YOU SURPRISED TO HEAR THE MEN GOT INTO A HEATED ARGUMENT?