Sister Wives Preview: Kody Brown Attempts To Derail Janelle’s House Build

Despite her split with Kody Brown, Sister Wives star Janelle Brown still dreams of building her home on Coyote Pass. She’s even drawn up plans for a 1200-square-foot casita and hopes to break ground by spring. Even though sister wife Christine Brown is very excited for Janelle to build, her estranged husband Kody is not at all supportive.

Unfortunately, the property has to be paid off before anyone can legally build on it. Kody is crying poor and thinks Janelle should just buy a house in town. “I don’t think we’re going to be building on this property by spring,” Kody tells the camera in Us Weekly’s sneak peek at Season 18. “Coming up with money to pay off Coyote Pass … very difficult. Coming up with a down payment on a house … not hard.”

“I just feel like nobody is watching out for me,” admits Janelle. “Nobody is prioritizing me. It’s not a five-alarm fire.”

Kody is being obstinate

(Photo credit: TLC/YouTube)

Kody’s opinion is that the family “could have” come up with funds for a down payment on a house for Janelle, but she was “refusing to do that.” Janelle’s got her heart set on her little house in Coyote Pass.

Meanwhile, Janelle thinks Kody is just stonewalling her dream. “The biggest problem,” she thinks, “is this argument … whether [the family can] pay off the property or not. We have the money.”

Janelle argues that the family somehow found the money when Christine wanted to buy her house and “definitely when we gave Robyn [Brown] the money for her house.” The price tag on the house for Robyn – Kody’s fourth and reportedly “favorite” wife – was $890,000, a palace for a princess in the eyes of the other wives.

Still sister wives

Even though Janelle and Christine no longer consider themselves married to Kody, they remain close friends and still think of themselves as sister wives. “I still consider Janelle my sister wife,” Christine says. “We’re not really just friends.”

“I think if Janelle wants to build [on Coyote Pass], then she should definitely build,” Christine shares, though she adds a caveat. “The thing is, I know they haven’t paid off the property.”

Sister Wives Season 18 premieres on TLC, August 20 at 10/9c.

