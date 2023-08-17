Bethenny Frankel Defends Rachel Leviss After Podcast Interview Release

Because, of course, she is. Bethenny Frankel is on the defense this morning. Not every soul who listened to the Rachel Leviss podcast showered her with praise. Unfortunately in Bethenny’s case, people have issues with both the interviewer and the interviewee.

The Vanderpump Rules alum most likely chose to speak with Beth because she may or may not be participating in the giant lawsuit going after reality television. Bethenny is spearheading the unionizing venture, so it would make sense for Rachel to team up with her. But instead of Bethenny waking up to accolades and adoration, she’s having to defend Rachel’s appearance.

In defense of Rachel …

Bethenny took to the comment section of the Instagram post sharing the Rachel news. For anyone writing the ever-popular “Who cares” comment, Beth had a response. “Then don’t listen,” she said. Which to be fair, makes sense. Why get mad over a podcast?

Beth continued to fight for her life and come to Rachel’s aid. She told another fan it was their “choice” to still hate Rachel after Scandoval. One fan wrote, “Whether you agree with what she did or not or her treatment over it @bethennyfrankel has clearly invited her to do this podcast in a safe, comfortable environment where she is able to give an account of what happened & how she feels.”

Naturally, this one received a positive response from Bethenny. “It’s a choice to listen or not regardless of your views on her & the subject matter, isn’t it,” the commenter added.

It’s important to keep in mind this is a Bravo show. Yes, it features the real-ish lives of people, but there is no sense in destroying a human being in the name of sin-free reality television. Then we would all be quite bored.

Not for nothing, the members of the Pump Rules cast who appeared to be so shattered by Rachel’s actions are all seemingly doing well now. Unless a sign of lingering trauma is excessively filming yourself for social media, they have moved on.

Part 3 of Bethenny’s interview with Rachel will be released tomorrow. All of the episodes will then be available on YouTube.

