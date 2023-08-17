Carl Radke, Kyle Cooke, and Lindsay Hubbard Make Progress in Their Friendship

The Summer House party boys are back in action. And this time it’s a happy trio again between Carl Radke, his fiancée Lindsay Hubbard, and Kyle Cooke. Indeed, it seems that filming for Season 7 has healed many rifts in the cast. Lindsay made peace with Danielle Olivera after an emotional season of conflict regarding the former’s engagement with Carl.

What would Summer House be without the antics of Carl and Kyle? They too went through a rough patch last season when tensions between Kyle and Lindsay flared up. But recent Instagram posts indicate that things are returning back to normal and the trio are once again enjoying each other’s company. And that’s best done with a themed party.

Carl and Lindsay wished Kyle a happy birthday

Kyle celebrated his birthday on August 4. He was in the company of Lindsay and the rest of the Summer House cast. Lindsay and Kyle were at the beach dressed in neon swim attire, belting out the words to What Is Love.

The publicist shared a video to her social media to wish her “Leo brother” a happy birthday. The Loverboy founder responded with a heart emoji and the words, “mad love.”

Carl shared his own birthday tribute to his best friend and former boss. He posted a photo of himself and Kyle in olive green attire at the foot of the Summer House stairs. He captioned the photo, “inadvertently matching since 2016. Happy Birthday Mr. Summer.”

Both Kyle and his wife, Amanda Batula responded in the comments. The former wrote, “My brother. We always got matching drip.” “Dis is cute,” Amanda added.

This social media activity bodes well for fans that missed the old vibe of Summer House. Though circumstances have changed with Carl being sober, and his established relationship with Lindsay, some of that carefree fun can be reclaimed.

And of course, it could only be advantageous that all parties make amends before Lindsay and Carl’s wedding in the fall.

