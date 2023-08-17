Here’s Why Austen Kroll Feels ‘Lucky’ Ahead of Southern Charm Season 9

Austen Kroll is gearing up for another season of terrorizing his Southern Charm co-stars. Truly, we will never be free of Mr. Messy’s wrath as long as Bravo has something to do with it. Based on the Season 9 trailer, it looks like Austen will, yet again, be central to the chaos in Charleston. Are we surprised? It’s all he’s done since he joined the show.

Austen has a lot of explaining to do surrounding Season 9. There are rumors that he hooked up with Taylor Ann Green, the recent ex of Shep Rose, which causes layers upon layers of drama. Madison LeCroy, Olivia Flowers, and the rest of the crew are ready to put Austen’s feet to the fire. Meanwhile, he’ll be busy making out with … Whitney Sudler-Smith of all people. How has Patricia Altschul handled these folks for all of these years? Oh wait, the martinis probably help.

Austen Kroll is refreshed and ready

While the fans digested the tumultuous Season 9 trailer, Austen was, apparently, living his best life. He took to Instagram to share some family photos from a recent trip to Italy. Austen does pull on our heartstrings when it comes to his family life, and the post was yet another example.

Austen explained in the caption that the trip was a long time coming. Apparently, five weeks ago, Austen’s family had to last-minute cancel their Italian vacation due to a health scare involving his dad. Thankfully, they were able to reschedule the trip before the end of summer. “Here we are, together in Rome. Drinking, laughing, poking fun (my new bucket hat has already come under fire) … Life is good. We are lucky,” he wrote in conclusion to the story. Austen might not feel lucky when it comes to the Southern Charm drama, but at least he has his family to fall back on. That is some aspect of his behavior that we can 100% support.

Southern Charm premieres September 14 at 9/8c on Bravo.

