Lisa Barlow Promises ‘Intense’ and ‘Ridiculous’ Drama in RHOSLC Season 4

Season 4 of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is on the way. And I am already shivering with … anticipation. (IYKYK)

According to the trailer, Baby Gorgeous Lisa Barlow still struggles in her friendship with Meredith Marks. Because that hot mic moment would have ended most friendships. Angie Katsanevas is now a full-time RHOSLC housewife, along with newbie Monica Garcia. And Mary Cosby is back as a friend of the cast. Or as an enemy to some.

Lisa is picking favorites

Lisa was a guest on Austen Kroll and Craig Conover’s podcast, Pillows and Beer. First off, Lisa was pumped about the Season 4 trailer. “I think it’s a super great trailer,” she said. “I actually think this is our best season we’ve ever had.” Meanwhile, an incarcerated Jen Shah will love that remark.

Lisa said that the upcoming season was “probably my favorite.” She continued, “It’s not as dark. The fights are so ridiculous but intense … It’s an intense season, but it’s so nice not having some of the really dark stuff,” she added.

Lisa’s Bravo bio also gave us a hint of what she will be dealing with this season. It reads, “Lisa is forced to evaluate her new-wave Mormon lifestyle when her oldest son, Jack, is ready to leave the nest to find his place in the Mormon church and starts exploring the traditional elements of the religion.” The trailer shows Heather Gay discussing Jack’s trip with an agitated Lisa.

“Her luxuries and expensive taste rub some of the women the wrong way, leading to a confrontation with the newest Housewife Monica,” Lisa’s bio concluded. That sounds fairly normal, but I’ll give it a shot.

Season 4 of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres September 5th on Bravo.

