Rachel Leviss Discusses Death Threats After Scandoval, Confirms FBI Involvement

There are certain lines that should never be crossed, as a fan of reality television. One of the most obvious is sending death threats to the people we’re watching. Unfortunately, with the power of social media anonymity, it happens all too often. Rachel Leviss found this out in the worst way, following the earth-shattering Scandoval.

Now, the former Vanderpump Rules star (she says she’s never going back) has spoken out. Speaking with Bethenny Frankel, Rachel opened up about the death threats sent to her family, while she was recovering in a mental health facility. No matter what you think of Rachel, this is some harrowing stuff.

“My parents received them more than I did,” Rachel explained. “I shut off social media pretty early on and thank God I didn’t have my phone while I was in treatment. We got the FBI involved because these things aren’t okay, and I think people were seeing red and they were just, like, overcome with these emotions. But not thinking that this is a situation that isn’t so black and white.”

Fortunately, Rachel putting herself first meant that she was shielded from a lot of the vitriol. “I’m really, really happy that I took the time to go to get treatment at the Meadows, because they did teach a lot about shame, and carried shame, toxic shame, and what healthy shame is,” she said. “With all the vitriol online and hate that’s been thrown at me, if I were to take that on as my own, I don’t even know how I would survive.”

Does Rachel blame the cast?

Bethenny then went on to ask if Rachel help her former co-stars responsible. “Or do you think they’re just doing their jobs for money?” B offered as an alternative – and one that Rachel has chosen to believe.

She talked about scenes from VPR Season 10, in Las Vegas. “The girl’s trip in Vegas was really traumatic for me. Obviously drinking a lot to numb my anxiety and awkwardness that I felt around these girls that haven’t had the best history with me,” Rachel recalled.

“The following day Lala [Kent] and Kristina Kelly came into my hotel room and they were like, ‘Oh my God Raquel, that was amazing. Last night, you were reality TV ratings gold. You killed it. So funny. I can’t believe you. You’re so – you did it, you’re the best.’ Then as soon as cameras were on, like, ‘Raquel, how could you? I can’t believe what you said last night.’ So that was already a mind-f*ck. I know that they’re doing their job, and their job is to make ratings, to create something that people will be engaged with, and it’s sick.”

Perhaps it’s time we all looked at this situation with some perspective. As fans, this isn’t our real lives. We’re watching a television show. Rachel doesn’t deserve to die because of some terrible choices. She’s not a murderer. If you’re sending death threats over reality TV, it’s worth considering if you are actually the problem.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED RACHEL GOT DEATH THREATS? WHY DO YOU THINK PEOPLE GO SO FAR?