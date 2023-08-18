Rachel Leviss Says She Will Never Return to Reality Television, After Being Refused Equal Pay

Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss spilled all the tea during the third part of her interview with Bethenny Frankel for her Just B podcast. She told Bethenny that she felt taken advantage of and “emotionally abused” after Scandoval.

Tom Sandoval and Rachel’s ill-fated affair gave a boost to VPR’s ratings. Of course, the show wanted Rachel back. There was a question if she would return once she finished treatment at a mental health facility. Now we have an answer.

No reality return

When Bethenny asked Rachel if a return to reality TV was in her future, Rachel was clear. “Oh hell no. No, because I refuse to not respect myself on that level where I would endure that emotional abuse any longer. I can’t do that to myself,” she explained.

Bethenny was surprised by Rachel’s response. “That’s a big statement because it’s very tempting. Fame is tempting, money is tempting, chasing the dragon is tempting, that’s a very big statement,” Bethenny said. “Because I would’ve bet that you would’ve gone back. I’m actually proud of you. I don’t know you but I’m proud of you because it’s not as easy – you are in that spotlight.”

Bethenny inquired if Rachel was asked to return to Pump Rules. Well, duh. “Of course, they want me back. And I know that other people in the cast are more important than I am, so I don’t even think that I would get a redemption arc to be honest,” Rachel said. It looks like that storyline is going to Sandoval.

“I also know that I wouldn’t be able to share all of my story. Whatever I share gets condensed to five minutes max, so I think knowing that there’s different options for me, and there’s good that I can do,” she added.

Bravo didn’t show Rachel the money

When asked if she thought about returning to the show, Rachel admitted that she did. “I asked for equal pay with Tom and Ariana [Madix], and for them to reimburse me for my treatment expenses,” she explained. “They refused to pay me equally, and I was considering going back if I was going to be paid equally because I feel like when you pay your employees, it really shows how much you value them in the whole, whatever it is.”

I guess that following Bethenny’s strategy of asking for a raise didn’t work out in Rachel’s favor. I do think that she deserved more money. But never is a long time. I have a feeling this might not be the last time we see Rachel.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT RACHEL ASKED FOR A RAISE TO RETURN TO PUMP RULES? SHOULD SHE BE PAID THE SAME AMOUNT AS SANDOVAL AND ARIANA? WILL YOU STILL WATCH SEASON 11?