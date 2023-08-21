Carole Radziwill ‘Pro-Union,’ but Calls Bethenny Frankel’s Efforts a ‘PR Stunt’

Talks of a potential reality TV union and strike grow stronger every day. With the writers’ and actors’ strikes not stopping any time soon, now is the perfect time for reality stars to join the fray.

The notion was popularized by Bethenny Frankel who pointed out that she, like the actors and writers, received next to nothing in residual pay for reruns and streaming. Now, another Real Housewives of New York alum is speaking up.

Carole Radziwill recently appeared on Heather McDonald’s podcast, Juicy Scoop, to discuss all things reality TV. The two inevitably landed on the talks of striking, and Carole had some choice words for Bethenny.

Carole accuses Bethenny of ‘exploiting’ her work

Regarding a potential strike, Carole said, “I was the first housewife to ever say anything about exploiting talent. I’ve kinda been saying it for a long time, slow and steady in my style. I’m not like, loud and bullying, but I think there’s room for improvement with the network and the talent.” Carole has a point, Bethenny can be a bit of a bully from time to time.

She continued, “I am pro-union. I’ve always said, way before it was trending or cool or safe to say that specifically with reality, those contracts that are signed are iron-clad legally but there’s a morality to it that is exploitive.” Carole’s statement almost reads as if she’s bitter. It sounds like she’s mad at Bethenny for getting traction over something Carole’s always said.

She also added, “I always thought that there’s room for discussion with SAG or AFTRA or whatever it would be to form a union because reality, it’s not like when Ramona [Singer] … started Season 1. It’s a huge business, a billion-dollar business, and the talent is not paid, there’s no provisions.” And she’s right. Young up-and-comers don’t know what they’re getting themselves into.

Carole went on to say, “This is just a PR thing … those two lawyers … and she didn’t hire them. She’s not spending money. I see the hypocrisy. It’s like, you’ve made your millions. She’s burned the bridge so she’s going nuclear but also, she’s exploiting still.” But regardless of whether it’s just for PR, Bethenny’s words could result in real good that needs to be done.

