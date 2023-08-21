Kenya Moore Felt ‘Disrespected’ With Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion Seat

Is there a rhyme or reason for the seating arrangements on Real Housewives reunions? If there is, then Kenya Moore thinks she deserves a better seat. The Real Housewives of Atlanta legend recently appeared on former RHOA producer Carlos King’s podcast. During their interview, she sounded off against the current production team. She has some strong feelings about not automatically sitting right next to Andy Cohen at the reunions.

The coveted first seat

Kenya sat down with Carlos for what felt like an exit interview from the show. The former co-workers chatted about everything, from Kenya’s personal life to the show’s casting complications. However, it was Kenya’s perspective on the reunion seating charts that really left our eyebrows raised — especially since Season 15’s reunion is right around the corner.

According to Kenya, she felt disrespected not having the first seat, despite twirling her way through so many seasons and creating so many iconic moments for the show. The conversation came up as Kenya and Carlos reminisced on some of her most heated reunions. The former producer told Kenya that it made his “stomach turn” watching all of the RHOA reunions where she didn’t have the first seat. Although the seating charts seem based on who was involved with the most drama in the season, Kenya and Carlos shared a different opinions.

“Don’t tell me it’s about story. It’s not about story. It’s about who are the leads of the show. NeNe [Leakes] did not have story for three seasons. They would never move NeNe’s seat,” Kenya proclaimed. “That is a fact. I felt so disrespected knowing what I have put into this franchise. You should never move my seat.”

Carlos agreed that the seating chart isn’t about the storyline but about who’s the “star” and the “face of the show.” They used Gizelle Bryant from The Real Housewives of Potomac as an example. Regardless of what she brings to a season, she’s always next to Andy at the reunion. It’s just like Kyle Richards and Teresa Giudice on their shows.

In Kenya and Carlos’ opinion, the former Miss USA has earned her stripes and should sit right next to Andy, regardless of her storyline. After this interview, we’ll see if she even has a seat at the next reunion.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is airing its 15th season on Bravo, Sunday nights at 8/7c.

