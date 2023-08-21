Lisa Barlow Building New Home With Husband John

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is returning for its first Jen Shah-free season. And Lisa Barlow gave fans some insight into the drama. “The fights are so ridiculous but intense … It’s an intense season, but it’s so nice not having some of the really dark stuff,” Lisa said. Amen to that! And to Mary Cosby’s return as a “friend of” the Housewives.

Of course, Lisa had some struggles this season. Her son Jack Barlow’s mission trip made Baby Gorgeous tense. And her relationship with former bestie Meredith Marks hasn’t improved. Her hot mic moment trashing Meredith will live in infamy.

Lisa is building again

Lisa was a guest on the podcast Pillows and Beer, which is hosted by Craig Conover and Austen Kroll. Eventually, the conversation turned to ski destinations. Then Lisa shared some real estate tea.

“You guys have to come out here this winter. You have to come ski,” the RHOSLC star said. The Southern Charm stars admitted that they were tired of Aspen. “We’re ready to switch it up. We love Aspen … We actually spent so much time there that there’s, like, local drama now,” Craig said. Well, color me shocked.

So, the Real Housewives star discussed the local skiing. “You guys would love Park City. You guys definitely have to get out here this winter, for sure,” Lisa said. “We’re actually building a mountain house, so you guys are gonna have to stay there when it’s done.” Both hosts snapped up the invitation.

Unfortunately, Lisa and her husband John Barlow’s main home was recently flooded. “It’s crazy. Our house literally flooded. Our neighbor’s backyard created, like, a waterfall to our house. It’s crazy,” Lisa explained. “All my stuff was downstairs, and it got destroyed.” The flood waters even damaged Lisa’s laptop and furniture.

Meanwhile, I am excited to see what Lisa’s new house will look like. I’m getting chic chalet vibes.

Season 4 of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres Tuesday, September 5 on Bravo.

TELL US – WILL AUSTEN AND CRAIG VISIT LISA’S NEW HOME WHEN IT IS DONE? HOW HYPED ARE YOU FOR SEASON 4 OF RHOSLC?