Scheana Shay Releases Diss Track Hinting Rachel Leviss ‘Stabbed’ Her in the Back

Almost everyone on Vanderpump Rules has sought to profit from Scandoval in one way or another. Just this last weekend, Rachel Leviss attempted to reframe the events from her perspective in her now-viral interview.

With near-perfect timing, Ariana Madix announced her new recipe book, detailing the story of Scandoval in cocktails. Scheana Shay commented under Ariana’s announcement, writing, “A TRUE QUEEN.”

Ariana replied, “A P P L E S ???!!!” Little did we know, the two were giving us a sneak peek at Scheana’s new song, “Apples,” as in, ‘How do you like them apples?’ The song was immediately interpreted as a diss track firing at Rachel. The lyric video is below.

(EPILEPSY WARNING: erratic flashing lights).

Scheana calls Rachel ‘fake,’ ‘a snake,’ and a ‘psycho’ – if she’s talking about Rachel, of course

The first verse’s lyrics read, “I was with you on your worst day / You stabbed me in the worst way / How you gonna lie to my face? / And you said that we would always be friends / Party on the weekend / But then you’re gone without a trace / I thought you were grateful / I found out you’re fake, though / I hope there’s a place for friends like you.”

The song continued, “I ain’t gonna write another song about you / That’s karma / That’s karma / And I’m so much better without you / No drama / No drama.” The song also called its subject a “narcissistic psycho,” and figured they “knew better.” Is there any question as to who she might be talking about?

Other lyrics said, “Threw it all out the window / I thought you were grateful / I see you a snake, though / I hope there’s a place for friends like you.” The fan reaction to the song was overwhelmingly positive, with one fan calling the track “A yummy cocktail,” with a perfect mix of genres. Others levied criticism, but no one sought to defend Rachel.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is expected to air in early 2024 on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF SCHEANA’S DISS RECORD? IS SHE STICKING HER NOSE WHERE IT DOESN’T BELONG?