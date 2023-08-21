Shereé Whitfield Teases Shocking Fight at Real Housewives of Atlanta Reunion

Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 has been what some would call a mixed bag, especially when it comes to viewership. The live viewership has had its ups and downs but no episode has cracked over a million.

That, however, doesn’t include the views from streaming or through other mediums besides live viewing. And while the RHOA ladies have privately expressed fear for their future, Bravo is doing everything they can to push the current season.

The network has sandwiched RHOA episodes between other exciting events and premieres. And the stars are doing the promotional run, with Shereé Whitfield recently speaking to HollywoodLife about the upcoming reunion with Andy Cohen. The reunion was filmed in late July and is slated to air in early September.

Shereé teases a “shady receipt” on RHOA reunion

“I will say that the OG did have to check some people,” Shereé said, referring to herself. “But it was really good. It was a good reunion. I think everyone was able to get some things off their chest, as we should.” She further teased, “[There was] a little disagreement that’s going to shock everyone. It’s going to turn some … alliances.”

Shereé also confirmed that one of the cast members brought a “super shady receipt” to the reunion. This receipt was first brought up on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Marlo Hampton. Shereé said, “A super shady receipt that is beyond probably … the shadiest receipt ever in Housewives history. I can’t wait for you guys to see that.”

She also spoke on the divide currently facing the cast members of RHOA. “For me, it’s mainly because none of the other girls really care for Marlo. I’m cool with Marlo … It just got really crazy. We’re all adults, and I hear people say sometimes, ‘You picked the wrong team.’ We’re adults. We’re not in middle school. I’m team me, honey.”

Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 continues Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo, with the two-part reunion coming on September 3 and 10.

