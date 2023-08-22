Rachel Leviss Deletes Ariana Madix Apology

Rachel Leviss, the artist formerly known as Raquel, has scrubbed her apology to Ariana Madix from her Instagram. It looks as though the former Vanderpump Rules star is doing her best to leave Scandoval behind. This comes after she sat down for a three-part, advertisement-laden interview with Bravo’s biggest fan, Bethenny Frankel. Now that she’s had her say, she’s looking to move on. Until her own podcast drops, of course.

Sorry not sorry, Rachel’s moving on

Some will see Rachel’s deleting of the apology as a slap to Ariana’s face. What she was likely going for, however, was a clean slate. Nobody wants something like that on their social media page, constantly reminding them of a time in which they were at their lowest. Rachel has said she doesn’t recognize the woman she watched back in Pump Rules Season 10. So, perhaps this was the best move she could have made.

The 28-year-old also updated her Instagram bio. It now reads: “Becoming a better person… one day at a time.” A number of photos were also deleted from the social media page that included her former co-stars, such as Scheana Shay, and ex-fiancé, James Kennedy.

Rachel said she was “not a victim” in the now-deleted apology, saying she must “own my actions.” She said she had a deep regret for hurting Ariana. Rachel also revealed she was “taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices.” That’s been the theme of her conversations surrounding Scandoval, ever since it broke. She wants to do better, so let’s stop trashing her at every opportunity, shall we?

Vanderpump Rules returns, without Rachel, at some point in 2024 on Bravo.

