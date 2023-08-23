Big Brother UK To Return for Two Six-Week Seasons

Big Brother has come a long way from its 1999 roots in the Netherlands. The concept is so simple but so brilliant It’s no wonder it expanded to 63 different franchises over various countries and regions.

Unfortunately, the popularity and simplicity weren’t enough to save the show’s UK version. It was axed from Channel 5 back in 2018. Even though Channel 5 was done with the show, it didn’t take long for ITV to acquire the rights. But ITV chose to sit on those rights for a while.

But now, with ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes affecting Americans’ ability to work abroad, even international studios are turning more and more to reality TV. And at the August 23 Edinburgh TV Festival, ITV confirmed that Big Brother UK is back.

When is Big Brother UK returning?

Paul Mortimer, the commissioning editor over the Big Brother UK reboot, confirmed all the details—two six-week runs of Big Brother UK starting in October this year. However, Mortimer teased that the six-week seasons might just be the very beginning.

“This is the start of it so watch this space,” he said. “We have really bought into Big Brother. A lot of us worked on it before [at different channels] and I can’t imagine we are in it just to do two six-week runs.” He also hinted at the possibility of doing a celebrity season soon after the two-season run.

When questioned at the Edinburgh TV Festival on why the premiere had been pushed back six months, Mortimer said the decision was “wholly legitimate and due to a downturn in ad revenue.” He added, “We are a responsible broadcaster and PLC and have to make money out of programming.”

Big Brother will return in October on ITV2 and will stream on ITVX.

