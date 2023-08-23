Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Now Being Sued by American Express Over Unpaid Debt

Well, look who’s a chip off the old block! Brielle Biermann is known for being Kim Zolciak’s daughter. Kim and Brielle have so much in common. They have the same hair, the same surgeon, and the same cheery outlook on life.

These days Brielle can say she has even more similarities with Kimmie Dearest. As you know, Kim has a bit of a spending problem combined with an alleged penchant for gambling her money away. She’s being chased by multiple creditors and owes the IRS a bunch of cash too. Now, Brielle appears to be following in her footsteps because Amex is hot on her trail. TMZ has the scoop.

Don’t Be Tardy for the minimum credit card payments

American Express is holding for Brielle but she isn’t taking any calls. She allegedly racked up quite a bill in the amount of $12,870.25. Amex isn’t pleased and would like to see Brielle in court.

The credit card company said Brielle hasn’t been making the required minimum payments on her American Express Delta SkyMiles Reserve Card each month. Oh honey, didn’t watching your mom teach you anything?

According to the documents, AmEx demanded big bucks from Brielle but she failed to pay. Now she’s carrying on the family tradition and is being sued for the entire amount plus court expenses. Thankfully, Brielle won’t be the only one at the dinner table being stared at for money issues.

Target is coming after Kimbo and Kroy Biermann had a whole ass car repossessed, so at least this is their normal. They’re also in danger of losing their Atlanta McMansion and the government needs a moment with the couple.

Not for nothing, all of Kim’s money issues does make one wonder if she isn’t taking credit cards out in her kids’ names. Nothing would really surprise me at this point.

Per Brielle’s rep, she is going to pay off the balance on August 23, so we’ll wait and see if that happens. Also, if Brielle actually has $13k sitting around to fulfill this request, maybe she could lend Kim and Kroy a couple of bucks.

