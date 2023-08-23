The Best and Worst Confessional Looks on RHONY Season 14

The RHONY reboot has been a pleasant surprise, winning over even the skeptical longtime fans (well, most of them). When the new cast members were announced, especially former J. Crew designer Jenna Lyons, Bravo viewers hoped for more high fashion and less Jovani. But have the current Real Housewives of New York delivered on that potential?

We’re looking at the best and the worst RHONY Season 14 confessional looks that have been revealed so far. Not even halfway through the season, there’s already a lot to discuss.

Best – Brynn Whitfield’s Pink Dress

(Photo credit: Bravo/YouTube)

This cut-out dress with removable puffy sleeves is bubbly, bold, and unforgettable. So, it’s just like Brynn Whitfield, the reboot’s most talked-about star. This PatBO design looks like the best version of what Molly Ringwald’s prom dress in Pretty In Pink was supposed to be.

It’s also perfectly timed for the Barbiecore trend. Brynn clearly loves this shade of pink, as she wore another cut-out number in this color for the reboot’s premiere. And why shouldn’t she—it looks incredible with her features. Plus, it’s the perfect color for a girl who can’t help but love being in love.

Worst – Sai De Silva’s Denim Bustier

(Photo credit: Bravo/YouTube)

Even a fashion influencer like Sai De Silva makes mistakes. This denim bustier outfit is allegedly by Mulger. But it certainly doesn’t look like the out-of-this-world couture the legendary brand is famous for. Instead, it’s so poorly fitted, it’s actually distracting. And this sharp bob isn’t our favorite hairstyle on Sai either.

A similar confessional look was worn by Erin Dana Lichey, and we’re not sure if hers fits into best or worst. Erin’s double denim outfit is better than Sai’s. Her top was also a bustier style, though it actually fit her. But all in all, we’re not sure denim is the right fabric for Housewives confessionals.

Best – Jenna Lyons’ Crisp White Shirts

(Photo credit: Bravo/YouTube)

Jenna was already a style icon long before she joined Bravo. Her instantly recognizable signature looks include red lips, sleek hair, big glasses, and menswear inspired clothes. It may not be everyone’s taste, just like dill isn’t hers. But if nothing else, you’ve got to respect her for staying true to herself. That’s the definition of personal style.

No, a crisp white button down is not the typical Real Housewives confessional look. But Jenna isn’t the typical Housewives star—and that’s exactly why we love her.

We also appreciate that her confessionals are filmed in front of one of her iconic closets.

Worst – Brynn’s…Whatever This Is

(Photo credit: Bravo/Youtube)

Brynn’s style is usually on point. She’s worn so many cute things off and on the show, including in confessionals. Her feather-adorned black dress, which she paired with a high ponytail, just missed the cut for best.

But this particular confessional look baffles us more than anything. We’re not even sure what to call it. It’s a top, we know that. But it’s a…beaded…turtleneck? With fringe? It looks like something a Vegas showgirl would wear as a costume.

And with all that beading, it seems awfully heavy. Maybe Cher or Diana Ross could’ve make this work on stage back in the day. But while we love an over-the-top confessional look, we’re mostly just confused why you’d choose this to sit and talk in for hours.

Like her pink dress, it’s PatBO. But she wears that dress, while this top wears her. It’s just too much—which is what some viewers think of Brynn herself.

Best – Ubah Hassan’s Bejeweled Bralette

Ubah Hassan is so beautiful, she could probably make anything work. But this particular confessional look is unique and absolutely stunning. She’s also promoting up-and-coming brand Harbison Studio.

It’s no surprise the designer, Charles Harbison, called her a muse. Our one quibble is that we wish the straps fit better. But it’s such a striking look overall, we can forgive some slight fitting flaws.

Best – Jessel Taank’s Fiery Red Dress

(Photo credit: Bravo/YouTube)

Sometimes, the best Real Housewives confessional looks are less about being chic or wearable. Instead, what separates an ensemble from the pack are the ways it perfectly represents the reality star’s persona.

A fiery red dress with an extravagant shoulder detail designed to resemble blooming roses makes so much sense for Jessel Taank. She accessorized the Carolina Herrera number with an updo and a perfectly-matched red lipstick. Jessel isn’t quiet, so of course she dresses loud. See also, the purple sequin two-piece set with furry sleeves that she wore to Erin’s anniversary party.

We didn’t get a good enough glimpse of her latest confessional look, a black, white, and gold dress priced at $6,800, to make a final call. But based on what we did see, it’s over-the-top, a bit wacky, and like something Joan Collins would wear on Dynasty. In other words, we’re sure it’ll make the best list once we getter another glance.

