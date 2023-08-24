The Biggest Problems With Bethenny Frankel’s Rachel Leviss Interview

Not many Bravo viewers are thrilled with what transpired last week. Several fans feel that Bethenny Frankel made a colossal error in judgment when it came to hosting an interview with Vanderpump Rules star Rachel Leviss. The backlash has come fast and hard, with the two former Bravolebrities looking at ways to justify their podcast chat. However, most fans feel that there was a bigger agenda.

The two women touched on every topic, including Rachel being filmed without her consent, not being paid equally, and how Bravo used Rachel for their monetary gains. While it was sad to hear Rachel’s side, a lot of her tale fell on deaf ears due to her unwillingness to take accountability. Bethenny, for her part, sat back, dropping kernels and bombs about how Bravo handled the situation, which wasn’t a good look either.

Bethenny Hadn’t Ever Watched Vanderpump Rules

During the podcast, Bethenny admitted to listeners that she had never watched an episode of Vanderpump Rules. The Skinnygirl founder revealed she had only brushed up on the content via online clips after Scandoval rocked the Bravoverse.

For many, it was clear that the former Real Housewives of New York City star hadn’t done her homework. The lack of show knowledge feels like a rookie mistake for Bethenny. Previously, she was always very knowledgeable on whatever subject she was speaking about. It begs the question, how could Bethenny even try to speak on the subject when she hadn’t watched the last 10 years of footage?

Bethenny May Have Used Rachel

It sure feels like Bethenny used Rachel for her own personal gain. Whether it is true or not, fans can’t kick the eerie feeling that Bethenny was trying to boost her ratings. The main topic was how Bravo seemingly used Rachel for a storyline and dropped her like a hot potato when everything came to light.

The interview came across as Bethenny exploiting Rachel while preaching about how Bravo had done the same thing. Multiple fans felt that the whole situation seemed very opportunistic. Some even questioned how the interview was different from what Bravo had done.

What was supposed to be a time for Rachel to share her story in her voice has turned into a three-ring circus. Bethenny was quickly asked if she would be paying Rachel money for each episode and for the residuals. The mother of one has yet to respond. The soapbox look isn’t working for either Rachel or Bethenny. Sadly, it is causing the former RHONY star more headaches than maybe it was worth.

Bethenny Looks Fame-Hungry

The interview just made Bethenny seem like she was starving for attention. Over the last few weeks, Bethenny has had a personal vendetta to take down Bravo, and while she may have perfectly valid reasons, she is going about it in the wrong way.

She clearly doesn’t care about the old adage, don’t bite the hand that feeds you; she is definitely making enemies. The former reality star is working on a plan to help unionize the reality TV industry, but she is looking more like a hypocrite these days rather than an activist.

Bethenny Was Mean on RHONY

Listen, anyone who says Bethenny wasn’t amazing on the Real Housewives of New York City is a liar. The BStrong founder said everything everyone was thinking, but she did it with wit and a sharp tongue. However, her classic mean-girl scenes are coming back to haunt her after the interview with Rachel. Bethenny was caught with fabulous one-liners usually aimed at Luann de Lesseps, like, “Did you take crystal meth tonight?” “You were born a liar, and you will die a liar,” and “You fu*k everyone!”

While it is great to stand up for the underdog, it is hard to swallow that Bethenny, who once came across as the bully, is the one taking the stand. As far as fans know, she hasn’t apologized to Luann or the other women she insulted continuously. During the interview with Rachel, the businesswoman stated she would “have killed someone” if she was spoken to the way Rachel was. But did she ever stop to think that she was the cause of making someone else feel the same way?

