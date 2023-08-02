Bravo joined the NBC cable network in December 2002. First launching in 1980, this was the first television service dedicated to film and the performing arts. Since its inception, the Bravo network has aired hundreds of reality television based series. Covering the bases of food, fashion, beauty, design and pop culture, this network literally has a show for everyone.

Within each series, main cast members have become household names. With cameras everywhere, viewers watch as these personalities handle the highs and lows of life. A handful of said lows have even come after the stars left their respective series. Using their large social media platforms, these former cast members have called out the network, alleging everything from low pay to discrimination.

With that in mind, these are the former Bravo stars with a grudge against the network.

Eddie Lucas – Below Deck

Eddie Lucas made his debut as a deckhand on Below Deck during Season 1.

Eddie Lucas made his debut as a deckhand on Below Deck during Season 1. He then returned as a Bosun for Seasons 2-3. After a rough Season 3, Eddie exited filming. He later returned for Seasons 8-9, earning the title of First Officer from Captain Lee Rosbach.

With all of these promotions and years spent filming, one would think that Eddie was paid well and that he’d be (mostly) happy with his time on-air. After his last appearance, however, Eddie spilled his truth to The New York Post. Here, Eddie claimed that in terms of pay, Bravo missed the mark. “There is somebody monetizing off of the show, but it’s definitely not us. Below Deck, regardless of it being the most popular show on Bravo, we are the lowest-paid cast members,” Eddie revealed.

“While we do get paid better than a normal yachtie, we are still not getting paid what people like the ‘Housewives’ are making, which is a little frustrating, because they’re not really working, they’re just going out to dinner and fighting,” Eddie lamented.

As for how Bravo behaved post Season 9, Eddie stated, “I was not invited back to do another season. I actually didn’t even get a phone call from them saying they hired someone else, which kind of goes to show what the production entails. Everyone on ‘Below Deck’ is expendable.”

Rachel Hargrove – Below Deck

Oh shit!!

Do you know how much southern charm cast make per episode? And what the #1 show on Bravo cast make?

In a fashion similar to Eddie, Chef Rachel Hargrove also called out Bravo regarding their low Below Deck pay.

In a fashion similar to Eddie, Chef Rachel Hargrove also called out Bravo regarding their low Below Deck pay. In her first tweet on the matter, Rachel wrote, “Oh s**t!! Do you know how much southern charm cast make per episode? And what the #1 show on Bravo cast make? Don’t even let me start!”

Continuing on, the former Bravo star then tweeted, ”I will no longer be associated with organizations I don’t believe in.” On this, she added the hashtags for Below Deck, Bravo, and America’s Next Top Model, another Bravo series that she had once held a role.

In her final tweet, Rachel asked Bravo for a residual check, stressing that she was not kidding.

Nene Leakes – Real Housewives of Atlanta

Tamron Hall/YouTube

Nene Leakes joined Real Housewives of Atlanta during its debut season in 2008. She moved to a part-time role in Season 8 before returning as a full-time cast member in Season 10. Nene officially left the series after Season 12.

Following her exit, Nene initiated a lawsuit against Bravo and the production companies, citing a hostile and racist working environment. Nene also claimed that her former costar and friend, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, made racist comments for years, but yet it was her (Nene) who was punished after allegedly informing the network about this issue.

In an interview with Tamron Hall, a tearful Nene stressed that she deserved fair treatment. By speaking out, she is hoping to change the culture of reality television shows on Bravo for future stars of every race.

Four months after filing, Nene and the defendants filed a joint stipulation of dismissal without prejudice, ending the lawsuit. We’d love to now see this highly quotable “glam-mom” make a return to Bravo, in any capacity.

Danielle Staub – Real Housewives of New Jersey

Starring as the wise cracking villain on Real Housewives of New Jersey Seasons 1-2 and 8-10, Danielle Staub shocked everyone when she reemerged in the Hulu special, The Housewife and the Hustler. This documentary centered around Erika Jane from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The focus was on Erika’s multiple lawsuits that stemmed from her ex-husband’s shady legal dealings during his time spent as a high-powered attorney.

During her documentary appearance and in an online post, Danielle slammed Bravo, stating that the network “continues to support the Real crimes of Housewives Franchise.” Danielle then claimed that “Bravo bends and manipulates the truth instead of simply allowing #reality to be the storyteller.”

Danielle ended her rant by asking Bravo to “stop glorifying the criminals!” Pot. Kettle. Black. No other comment is needed. However, Danielle is still entertaining, and we low-key miss her and her 21 fiancés.

Bethenny Frankel – Real Housewives of New York

Bethenny Frankel/YouTube

Former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel has many opinions that she never shies away from expressing. Teaming up with Jill Zarin, Bethenny called out the Bravo network for the role they played at Bobby Zarin‘s funeral during Season 10. Here, Bethenny labeled Bravo as “disgusting” for not getting Jill’s permission to film this heavy event.

Jill stated that she never signed a release for Bravo to film any part of Bobby’s funeral. She also did not know that Bethenny would be in attendance after their years-long feud. “That’s just disgusting, It’s embarrassing … and I apologize, because it was a spectacle and a circus,” Bethenny replied.

Jill explained that while she had contacted Bravo about covering certain aspects of Bobby’s death, she had “no idea” their cameras were rolling until she saw herself in commercials for the new season. “I did want the funeral covered, but not without me knowing about it,” Jill ended.

