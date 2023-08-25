All the Ways Rachel Leviss Has Shown No Remorse

Even though Rachel Leviss has taken steps to take care of herself after Scandoval ripped apart her life, like checking into a mental health facility and sharing her side on a newly released podcast, it is hard to pinpoint when Rachel has shown legitimate remorse for her actions. The reality TV star often looks like a deer in headlights, and while she claimed during Season 10 that it was her “hot girl summer,” all she really did was light the WeHo group on fire and watch them burn.

Now that every bridge has been severed, you’d think Rachel would own up to her wrongdoings, returning to Vanderpump Rules with her tail between her legs. But she has not. Instead, she has blamed Tom Sandoval and Bravo for allowing the trolls and news outlets to attack her character. Even though a heartfelt apology probably wouldn’t have cleared her of any wrongdoing, it couldn’t have hurt her chances. Now, Rachel is disliked even more.

Rachel’s Reunion Appearance Was a Bust

(Photo by: Eugene Gologursky/Bravo via Getty Images)

Fans waited on bated breath for Rachel to appear in the Season 10 finale. Many hoped that she would finally take some accountability for her part in the months-long affair. Fellow cast members joked that Rachel looked drugged up. The former beauty pageant star didn’t shed one tear, though her former friends were tearing her apart. Honestly, she came across as conniving, especially since she didn’t allow any emotion to shine through.

Rachel came off cold, and more than once she gave a smirky smile to her castmates, including Ariana Madix. It was hard not to compare Rachel with cartoon characters like the Joker or Jekyll and Hyde, since she didn’t seem phased by anyone’s emotions. While she did try to explain her stance on the affair, she fell short of truly apologizing. Ultimately, her words felt hollow.

Rachel Deletes Her Apology to Ariana

(Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Nothing says you aren’t sorry for your actions like deleting a very public apology from your social media account. But onwards and upwards is the stance Rachel is taking after removing multiple posts from her Instagram.

The 28-year-old deleted photos with James Kennedy and Scheana Shay. She also updated her bio to read “Becoming a better person… one day at a time.” When the scandal first broke, Rachel posted an apology directed at Ariana on her grid. Now, it is gone, and we doubt another will be taking its place.

The statement read, “There is no excuse. I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana. I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor, and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices.”

Evidently, these new steps include taking back her “I’m sorry” to the person who was actually the victim and pretending it was never issued at all.

Rachel Denies Friendship With Ariana

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

In her interview with Bethenny Frankel, Rachel tried to push the narrative that she and Ariana were not that close. However, Rachel was immediately called out once again for her failing memory, as there used to be multiple photos and videos of the friends hanging out over the last year.

Season 10 showed multiple scenes of the women bonding, including Rachel’s birthday camping trip, where she cried into Ariana’s arms about having an existential crisis, and Rachel asked about Ariana and Tom’s sex life. The simple fact is, acquaintances don’t cry on other acquaintances’ arms.

Heck, Rachel even revealed she thought she could be an addition to Ariana and Tom’s relationship, implying she would have happily joined a throuple. The lack of awareness on Rachel’s part plays into her lack of remorse for the entire situation. She is conveniently remembering and rewriting scenes that only help to push her narrative. Luckily, eagle-eyed fans have tons of footage and social media clips to remind themselves and Rachel that she has yet to seek true forgiveness from the ones she hurt the most.

