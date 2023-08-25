Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s The Pass Gets First Trailer: Watch Drew Sidora in Action

It’s nearly here. Todd Tucker’s long-anticipated film, The Pass, is nearly out on streaming, with the trailer having dropped on August 24. Todd, of course, produced the movie alongside his wife, Kandi Burruss.

Kandi is known for giving opportunities to her fellow Housewives when she undertakes new projects. And The Pass was no different, with Kandi and Todd bringing Drew Sidora on as the film’s lead.

Drew’s work on the film was a point of contention on Real Housewives of Atlanta, as some considered Drew’s acting a little too good, particularly when filming a sex scene with a female co-star. And soon, we’ll get to see if all that fuss was worth it.

Did Drew act “her ass off” as Todd said?

The trailer has all the makings of a romantic thriller. The setup is simple: Drew’s character, Nina, admits to her friends that she and her husband, Maurice (Rob Riley), haven’t made love in some time. Nina’s friends suggest she give Maurice the titular “pass.” Her friends ask if she’s “ready to come to the dark side?”

Nina tells Maurice she has no desire to be with another man, so it’s just an “early anniversary present” for him. Of course, things quickly go off the rails as both Nina and Maurice begin to break “every rule” they laid out. Things get to the point where Nina’s friend asks if she has a gun. Impressions of the trailer were overall quite positive.

Fans were particularly impressed that the movie would stream on Peacock. Though, given the producers’ ties to NBCU, it wasn’t so far-fetched. If you were to ask this reporter, while the trailer has occasionally awkward editing and bits of amateurish cinematography, it’s well-produced enough. And, of course, it’s foolish to judge a movie based on the trailer alone.

The Pass comes out on Peacock on August 27, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 continues Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

