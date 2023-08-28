Dorinda Medley Had ‘Chronic Financial Insecurity’ After Husband Richard Died

It’s a recurring theme among the Real Housewives, in varying degrees. Women who marry well either choose not to be involved in the finances, or not given disclosure to them.

Dorinda Medley, by her own admission, was such a wife to her late husband Richard Medley. She was the lady who lunched and attended charity galas. But the former Real Housewives of New York star left the finances to her late husband. And recently Dorinda admitted that she regretted the lifestyle.

Dorinda was “completely unaware” of some of Richard’s financial decisions

In a new interview on Trinny Woodall’s podcast Fearless, Dorinda said after Richard’s death, she had “no electricity” at Blue Stone Manor.

“When he died, there was all kinds of stuff that I was completely unaware of. Things he had invested in, people he had invested in, money he had lent, promises he had made. It was almost like I didn’t know him, and that will never happen again,” Dorinda revealed.

At this point, Trinny asked the RHONY alum if she had, “chronic financial insecurity again?”

“It was awful,” she replied.

Dorinda said she “got comfortable” with other people managing her finances, even to the point that her electricity bills went unpaid.

“It was the last two years when I didn’t know what was going on. After Richard died, I had no electricity in my house at Bluestone Manor because I didn’t know who was paying the bills. Can you imagine that?”

Dorinda spoke of still feeling traumatized by being in that situation.

“Everyday. I worry …. and even when I am fine and things. I fear money. I don’t like to have… I fear it,” she admitted.

Dorinda’s parents instilled the idea of “always” having “a plan B” when it came to finances. She recalls them “always so worried about money.”

“I think a little bit of fear is good. I’m surrounded by women that are in their fifties where it’s a financial disaster and it’s not gonna get any better. The earning power changes,” Dorinda explained.

Certainly, her paychecks from RHONY would have helped. But it seems that Dorinda does have matters under control and perhaps suffers residual fear from it all.

